Lady A Reveal Dates For This Winter's Night Tour 2026

(The GreenRoom) Lady A today (6/8) announces their This Winter's Night Tour 2026. Following last year's inaugural run full of "big, joyful moments with intimate sing-alongs and storytelling" (USA TODAY), they'll launch a limited trek on December 10 at Northfield Park Racino in Northfield, OH, and visit major cities like New York, NY, and Greensboro, NC, before wrapping just in time for the holidays on December 21 with two shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

"Last year's Christmas shows truly filled our hearts with the magic of the season," shares Lady A's Dave Haywood. "We had so much fun that we couldn't imagine not doing it again. We can't wait for everyone to come on out with their loved ones and let's spread some holiday cheer together."

In 2025, "Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood thrilled fans with Christmas classics and holiday originals" (PEOPLE) with a setlist full of fan-favorites from their festive albums, On This Winter's Night and the extended Volume 2, and plan to continue the tradition this December.

Fan Club presale tickets are available beginning this Wednesday (6/10) at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (6/12) at 10 a.m. local time.

THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR 2026 Dates:

12/10 - Northfield Park Racino - Northfield, OH

12/11 - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/12 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

12/17 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

12/18 - Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

12/19 - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

12/21 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN *Matinee

12/21 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

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