Little Big Town Announce For The Art Of It Tour

(2b) Little Big Town have announced their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall.

Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 9 at 12:00 PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which starts Friday, June 12 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer exclusive VIP packages and elevated fan experiences available in each city. Package inclusions vary by offer.

Little Big Town's 12th studio album, It's A Dying Art, arrives Aug. 28 via MCA. Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, the record blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and standout collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Ahead of the album's release, the band has offered fans an early glimpse into It's A Dying Art with two standout tracks, starting with the lead track "Hey There Sunshine." The group debuted the song at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards to widespread acclaim, with The Tennessean calling it "a hopeful, healing moment" and Billboard praising the performance as "a timely message from one of country music's greatest vocal groups."

Most recently, the band released "Over and Over," which Billboard hailed as a "top-shelf post-breakup anthem." Written by Karen Fairchild, Ashley Ray, Jonnie Simpson, and Madi Yanofsky, the track offers another glimpse into the album's rich storytelling and emotional depth.

It's A Dying Art finds Little Big Town leaning into the sound and spirit of human-made music, embracing imperfection, emotion, and lived experience. Shaped by more than 25 years together, the record reflects the trust and artistry that have long defined the band. Highlighted by the poignant "Hey There Sunshine," the relationship-worn "The Door" featuring Jason Isbell, the late-night soul of "Closing Time" with Kelsea Ballerini, the fiery "It's Coming Around," and the visceral "The Idea," the album stands as a reminder of the enduring power of music.

For The Art Of It Tour

Sept. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall

Oct. 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Oct. 30 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

Nov. 6 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 12 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

Nov. 13 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 20 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

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