Little Big Town, Wyatt Flores and More Rock Live From Skydeck Event

(PR) MCA Presents: Live From Skydeck returned to downtown Nashville this weekend, drawing capacity crowds across two days of live music, artist appearances, fan experiences, and brand activations. The annual event brought together established stars, emerging artists, songwriters, and special guests for a weekend celebrating country music and its next generation of talent.

One of the weekend's most anticipated moments came from Little Big Town, who performed for a sold-out audience while previewing music from their upcoming album, It's A Dying Art, set for release on August 28. The group's appearance gave fans an early look at the next chapter of one of country music's most celebrated bands.

Fresh off announcing his forthcoming album Scared of Heights, Wyatt Flores delivered a standout performance that highlighted why he has become one of the most talked-about new voices in country music. Flores' set attracted one of the weekend's largest audiences as fans gathered to hear music from the rising Oklahoma-born artist.

Another unforgettable moment came when Lucille Records artist Lamont Landers received the surprise invitation of a lifetime. During his set, Landers was presented with a special video message from Questlove inviting him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut. The moment carried special significance given Questlove's role in helping introduce Landers to a wider audience after discovering him on social media, ultimately leading to Landers' connection with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and his signing to Lucille Records.

Country music icon Deana Carter also drew a packed crowd, treating fans to a performance that celebrated her enduring catalog and influence on generations of country artists.

Additional performances throughout the weekend came from Travis Denning, Presley Barker, Landon Smith, Rachael Fahim, Dalton Davis, Kinsley, Jacob Hackworth, Madden Metcalf, Blake Proehl, DJ DEEROCK and more, creating a diverse lineup that celebrated artists from across the country music community.

The weekend also featured Miranda Lambert's Crisco Disco Drag Brunch, one of the event's most buzzed-about fan experiences. The celebration brought together drag performances, special guests, music, and exclusive fan moments inspired by Lambert's latest creative chapter, drawing an enthusiastic crowd to kick off Saturday's programming.

Hosted by Katie Atkin of the popular Girls In Low Places podcast, the event featured artist interviews, surprise moments, exclusive fan experiences, and livestream content throughout the weekend. Fans across the country were also able to tune in via Universal Music Live's Twitch channel which featured performances, behind-the-scenes looks and exclusive artist interviews. Universal Music Live is powered by °1824, Universal Music Group's in-house creative division.

MCA partnered with Upward, Cornerstone Building Brands, Justin Boots, Victrola and Mountain Dew to bring the event to life, creating unique fan experiences and activations throughout the weekend.

As one of MCA's signature fan-facing events, MCA Presents: Live From Skydeck continues to provide a unique opportunity for fans to discover emerging artists, connect with established stars, and experience the future of country music in the heart of downtown Nashville.

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