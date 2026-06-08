Stephen Styles Serves Up 'Whiskey And Vinyl'

(Brickshore Media) Fresh off the momentum of his chart-climbing hit Bar By Now, country rocker Stephen Styles takes a more vulnerable turn with his latest single, Whiskey And Vinyl, now impacting country radio. This song is also available on all major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Solely written by Stephen, the track pulls back the curtain on the kind of late-night moments that don't make it into highlight reels - when the room is quiet, the weight of the world feels heavy, and the only thing that truly understands you is music.

"There's something different about vinyl - it's raw, imperfect, and real - and that's how emotions are too," says Stephen. "For me, this song represents using music as a way to survive hard moments. It's about heartbreak, reflection, and finding some peace in the pain. The song pays tribute to the artists who helped me through my own difficult times and I'm now hoping to be that voice for someone else."

Built on his signature blend of classic country grit and Southern rock edge known as "Zero to Hillbilly," Whiskey And Vinyl leans into emotional honesty while maintaining the authenticity fans have come to expect. The track highlights a different side of him, one with more therapeutic confession. "For me, music is my therapy. I hope listeners feel like they're not alone in whatever they're going through. Everybody has those nights where the world feels heavy and you're just trying to make sense of it all. Sometimes music is the only thing that understands what you're going through, whether it's healing, reminiscing, or just getting through the night."

Released via Plow House Records and produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Owen Riegling), Whiskey And Vinyl builds on the success of Stephen's previous release, which made a notable impact across domestic and international markets. Bar By Now peaked at No. 51 on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Chart, ranked among the Top 10 most-added songs at country radio, and saw global streaming traction-reaching No. 2 on PlayMPE's UK Streaming Chart and No. 3 in Latin America. The track also landed at No. 9 in streaming and No. 13 in downloads on the International PlayMPE Charts, while surpassing 1 million streams on Spotify alone and earning placement on more than 2.5K playlists.

Stephen continues to carve out his lane with a sound that's equally at home on a festival stage or blasting through tailgate speakers. Backed by a rapidly growing fanbase and a reputation for high-energy releases, he's proving that his rise in country music is only gaining speed and he's not stopping anytime soon.

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Stephen Styles Changes Things Up With 'Whiskey And Vinyl'

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