Carrie Underwood Hits HiNote At Special Grand Ole Opry House Event

(SiriusXM's CARRIE'S COUNTRY) On Tuesday, June 2, Carrie Underwood celebrated the launch of her new wellness brand HiNote, the 3-year anniversary of her year-round SiriusXM channel CARRIE'S COUNTRY, and the 20th anniversary of her smash hit, "Before He Cheats," with a special live full-band performance and interview with SiriusXM host Ania Hammar, live from her 19th Annual Official Fan Club Party at the Grand Ole Opry House, which was themed, "Start Your Summer on a HiNote with Carrie."

As a special treat for her fans, Underwood performed energetic hits and deep cuts from 7 of her albums, reflecting on her recording career so far. Later that evening, Underwood performed two shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

Carrie shared her favorite music and songs to work out to, and the various ways she has been living out her rock star dreams. Additionally, Carrie talked about being a judge on American Idol, how her second year as a judge was different than the first one, life on her farm, and more.

The Official Carrie Underwood Fan Club Party premiered on SiriusXM's CARRIE'S COUNTRY on Monday and is available on the SiriusXM app.

Fan club members flocked to Nashville from around the world, as far as Germany, the UK, and Canada, and from over 40 U.S. states. They enjoyed exclusive merch, food trucks, a raffle, and a variety of photo opportunities including the "Before He Cheats" Jeep and baseball bats from Underwood's recent record-setting Las Vegas residency REFLECTION, and a special HiNote "oasis" on the Opry Plaza to sample Underwood's new HiNote Everyday Energy Daily Nutrition Drink Mix.

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