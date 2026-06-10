Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 To Kick Off With An Evening Honoring Steve Earle

(BHM) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its 2026 edition with a very special festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Steve Earle - who has performed at each edition of the much beloved San Francisco free music festival since HSB's second year in 2002.

The tribute is set for Thursday, October 1 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic, "An Evening Honoring Steve Earle" will see the 3x GRAMMY Award-winner joined by some of his closest friends and collaborators including Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Jackson Browne, Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Molly Tuttle, and other guests. Buddy Miller will serve as the show's musical director, with Reckless Kelly, featuring Greg Liesz.

"We can think of no better way to bookend our silver anniversary than celebrating 25 years of Steve Earle at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. We are so fortunate to have legacy artists like Emmylou and Steve who have embraced our annual gathering since the beginning. We wanted to recognize their efforts with concerts benefiting charities that are important to them. This year's proceeds go to the non-profit Sweetwater Spectrum, a community that provides adults with autism or similar intellectual/developmental disabilities, innovative, community-based, long- term housing. Our final flourish is that Buddy Miller will be with us as musical director once again, bringing his unique, special sauce to this tribute," said executive producer Sheri Sternberg.

Tickets for "An Evening Honoring Steve Earle" go on sale to the public on June 12 here.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will once again take place at San Francisco, CA's iconic Golden Gate Park on October 2-4. As always, the three-day, multi-stage free concert will showcase an extensive lineup of eclectic performers spanning a wide array of musical genres and styles. Complete details will be unveiled in the months to come.

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