Ian Munsick Announces New Album 'The Mountain Goat'

(EBM) As one of modern country's few Rocky Mountain artists - and the only one to merge its timeless traditions with an electrifying roots-pop edge - Wyoming native Ian Munsick has taken his music to the wild places few singer-songwriters go. With the announcement of his impending fourth studio album, The Mountain Goat, to fans during his fan club party at CMA Fest on Saturday (June 6), Munsick promises to continue doing just that.

Munsick's first full-length project released via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS / Triple Tigers Records - which he co-produced with Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson - The Mountain Goat arrives on August 21, 2026.

Along with co-producing the album, Munsick also played an extensive role in the instrumentation heard on the record. In total, Munsick is credited with playing nine different instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, piano, bouzouki and kazoo, as well as lending background vocals and programming.

Reflecting on the creative process, Munsick shares, "'Way up high in isolation, where most men dare not go...' Since the very start of my musical journey I've always aspired to be an innovator. My voice has always been different so naturally, my music should be a little different too. When we started making this album, the relationship between my voice and the musical production was always at the forefront of the creative process. You'll hear modern sounds rooted in folky textures, soaked with steel guitar and, of course, plenty of fiddle. Melodies that will, hopefully, haunt you till the end of your days and lyrics that will take you to the place that inspires me most; the west.

"These songs are dedicated to the land and the folks that live with it, not on it," he adds. "Lord knows we need more of those in country music today. This album will take you horseback through pastures, prairies, up to the foothills, past the timberline and up to the summit... The Mountain Goat is waiting for you."

As his single "Love Is Blind" continues to climb the charts at Country radio, Munsick will release his next song, "World War III," off the 15-track album this Friday. Additionally, five D2C fan packs are available to pre-order on his online store, including an exclusive autographed zoetrope vinyl.

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