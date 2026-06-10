Kashus Culpepper Expands Act I For Summer Nights Release

(Big Loud) Following the release of his acclaimed debut album Act I, Kashus Culpepper today announces Act I: Summer Nights, set for June 19. The four new songs add to its predecessor which has been lauded by NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, SPIN, Garden & Gun, EARMILK and more.

A sonic addendum to his lauded debut album, the new collection explores another dimension of Culpepper's intrinsic artistry and versatility - this time a lighter, groovier side that reflects his varied influences. Admittedly, the new music emerged from an exploratory creative space with producer / co-writer Mike Robinson after finding a groove and following it; the result: buoyant songs like infectious "Let Me Show You Love" and "Miss You Much Longer."

Act I: Summer Nights maintains the instrumental integrity of its debut counterpart including the prominent use of pedal steel. Made for the season, the EP kicks off with a cover of Glen Campbell's immortalized "Southern Nights" and concludes with a sultry, slower number, "Til The Sun Goes Down." Recorded in Nashville, Culpepper tapped former collaborators Oscar Charles ("Mean To Me," "In Her Eyes"), Luke Preston ("Alabama Beauty Queen," "Better Weather") and Grady Block ("Break Me Like"), as well as additional creatives, to bring the new songs to life.

Recently earning his first nomination for Americana Honors & Awards Emerging Act of the Year, Culpepper has compiled a long list of accolades in just two years since his first release. Touted by Elton John as "if Bill Withers made country music" (here), and described by John Mayer as "as good as it gets," Culpepper has made appearances on CBS Saturday Sessions, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NPR World Cafe and The Tamron Hall Show.

The Alabama native is part of Shazam's 2026 Fast Forward Class, WXPN's Artist to Watch for January 2026, 2026 Nashville Scene Artist to Watch, GRAMMY.com's 25 Artists to Watch in 2025, Apple Music Zane Lowe's 25 Artists for '25, 2025 Variety Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report, Opry NextStage Class of 2025, Billboard's February 2025 Country Rookie of the Month, 2025 Amazon Music Bonfire Artist to Watch, Apple Music's February 2025 Country Riser of the Month, 2025 Pandora Country Artist to Watch and Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2025.

Culpepper's notable sound has taken him on the road with Leon Bridges, Sierra Ferrell, Darius Rucker and more. This year he embarked on a headlining run in major markets, as well as dates to come with Niall Horan, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Thomas Rhett, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Wyatt Flores.

Act I: Summer Nights

"Southern Nights" (Allen Toussaint)

"Let Me Show You Love" (Kashus Culpepper, Todd Clark, Seth Ennis, Mike Robinson)

"Miss You Much Longer" (Kashus Culpepper, Grady Block, Mike Robinson)

"Lights Fade Interlude" (Kashus Culpepper, David Crutcher, Mike Robinson)

"Til The Sun Goes Down" (Kashus Culpepper, Nathan Bess, Oscar Charles, Luke Preston)

2026 TOUR DATES

June 8 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion +

June 10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

June 11 - Pineville, KY - Laurel Cove Music Festival *

June 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater +

June 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC +

June 19 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival *

June 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater +

June 23 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCY Amphitheater at Lakeview +

June 27 - Stuttgart, Germany - US Army Garrison Stuttgart

July 4 - Calgary, CAN - ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows !

July 9 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park ^^

July 11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

July 15 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park *

July 16 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre ^

July 17 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^

July 18 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ^^

July 25 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre *

Aug. 8 - Elkhorn, NE - The Club at Indian Creek %

Aug. 13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

Aug. 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

Aug. 15 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

Aug. 18 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

Aug. 19 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

Sept. 10 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green =

Sept. 11 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater =

Sept. 12 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena =

Sept. 17 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater =

Sept. 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater =

Sept. 19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre =

Sept. 24 - Long Beach, CA - F&M Bank Amphitheater =

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre =

Sept. 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre =

Oct. 3 - New York City - Radio City Music Hall #

Oct. 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann #

Oct. 7 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Outdoor #

Oct. 9 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory #

Oct. 13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Nov. 21 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ~

Dec. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at the Wylie ~

Dec. 9 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ~

Dec. 11 - Nashville, TN - The Truth ~

*Festival

+ supporting Jelly Roll

! supporting Charley Crockett

^ supporting Thomas Rhett

^^ supporting Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan

% supporting Wyatt Flores

= supporting Riley Green

# supporting Shaboozey

~ supporting Stephen Wilson Jr.

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