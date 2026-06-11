Andy Ross Celebrating America's 250th With 'Hold My Beer'

(Aristo) Entrepreneur, television personality, and country music artist Andy Ross is raising a toast to America with the release of his new single, "Hold My Beer," arriving at country radio on June 15.

A spirited, patriotic anthem, "Hold My Beer" celebrates the determination, grit, and pioneering spirit that helped build the United States while looking ahead with optimism toward the nation's future. The song serves as both a tribute to America's history and a rallying cry for the generations continuing to shape its legacy.

"'Hold My Beer' is about celebrating the people who built this country through hard work, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in freedom," said Ross. "As we approach America's 250th birthday, I wanted to create a song that honors where we've been while looking forward to where we're going."

The release comes as Ross continues a busy schedule of patriotic appearances and performances across the country. He has performed at events commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army, numerous NASCAR and NHRA racing events, freedom festivals, motorcycle rallies, and celebrations surrounding the launch of American Rebel Beer. Ross also has multiple performances planned in conjunction with the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, including a special concert at the historic Gettysburg battlefield.

Ross has also recently been featured on national media platforms discussing patriotism, entrepreneurship, and the American spirit. Most recently, he appeared on Dr. Drew's nationally syndicated program, where he discussed American freedoms, the importance of the American Dream, and his vision for the country's future as America approaches its 250th anniversary. The appearance further showcased Ross's unique role as both a country music artist and entrepreneur, bringing his message of freedom, opportunity, and American pride to audiences nationwide.

Beyond music, Ross has built a career that spans entertainment, business, and television. He is the founder and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AREB), a publicly traded company dedicated to championing patriotic values and the American lifestyle. American Rebel recently launched Rebel Light - America's Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. Ross also hosted the popular outdoor television series Maximum Archery World Tour and appeared on the hit History Channel series Counting Cars in the memorable episode "Rocked & Loaded," which continues to air regularly and has been featured in numerous "Best Of" compilations of the show.

Ross's passion for music began long before his move to Nashville. Raised in Chanute, Kansas, he is the son of Bud Ross, founder of Kustom Electronics. During its peak, Kustom was one of the largest amplifier manufacturers in the world, with artists including Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, and Creedence Clearwater Revival using Kustom amplifiers. Growing up around legendary musicians and the music industry instilled in Ross a lifelong appreciation for songwriting and performance.

In 2008, Ross relocated to Nashville with the goal of writing and recording original music for Maximum Archery World Tour. The songs he created for the series quickly became a defining part of the show's identity, ultimately launching a recording career that has since produced three albums and numerous singles.

With "Hold My Beer," Ross once again combines his love of country music, American pride, and entrepreneurial spirit into a song designed to unite audiences and celebrate the values that continue to define the nation.

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