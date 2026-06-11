Carly Pearce Inks With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

(fcc) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville is thrilled to announce the signing of GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award-winner Carly Pearce. With Stoney Creek Records serving as the radio imprint, Pearce has a new album coming soon and is currently at country radio with the smoldering single "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Riley Green.

The Grand Ole Opry member has been a celebrated BMG Publishing writer since 2015 and built an incredible career spanning the aforementioned awards, multiple #1 hits and over four billion streams to date.

A fan-first artist at her core, last week Pearce impacted with country audiences throughout CMA Fest as an Artist of the Day where she anchored a panel on the CMA Close Up Stage, met with fans at Carly's Closet (her fifth annual benefit for the CMA Foundation) and performed at Nissan Stadium, Billboard Live at Category 10, SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour and Spotify House. In addition, she mentored teens at GRAMMY Camp in Nashville sharing advice and answering questions for the burgeoning next generation of artists and music business talent.

"Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter. I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition. The horizon looks exactly how it's supposed to," says Pearce.

"Carly is one of the most authentic and compelling voices in our format, and we're beyond excited to welcome her to the recorded side of our family, having been cheering her on from our publishing side for years. Her artistry, vision and connection with fans is unparalleled, and we can't wait to support this next creative chapter," says JoJamie Hahr, EVP, Recorded Music, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

"When I approached Jon and JoJamie about this opportunity, their excitement and passion for Carly was immediate and unmistakable and they wasted no time in making her feel right at home. For me, to be back in business with Jon and JoJamie is a genuine homecoming. They were both instrumental in the launch and early success of Big Machine's Valory Music Company and I've watched them turn BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville into a powerhouse. We couldn't be more confident in what's ahead for Carly," says Scott Borchetta, Founder and Chairman, Borchetta Entertainment Group.

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