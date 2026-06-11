Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony With Nashville Symphony Launching Next Week

(TPR) Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony is set for a multi-week limited series with the Nashville Symphony. The series begins June 16 and runs through July 31 at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are on sale now here.

In celebration, concertgoers will receive a swatch from the fabric of one of Dolly's beloved dresses in line with the show's theme of "threads." Exclusive Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available via the Dolly Merch Trailer, located at One Symphony Place (only on certain days, to be confirmed).

A special exhibit, Dolly's Hall of Fame Gallery, will also be open to concertgoers throughout the series. The gallery showcases a collection of Dolly Parton's gold and platinum album awards-a selection from her upcoming Life of Many Colors Museum-celebrating her remarkable career, enduring legacy, and status as one of the most honored and best-selling artists of all time.

New premium experiences and themed celebration packages-including options for girls' nights out, bachelorette parties, and family outings-will be available on opening night and every Friday during the series. These elevated experiences include backstage tours, VIP lounge access, box seating, premium gift bags, and more.

Together, these offerings transform Threads from a concert into a uniquely Nashville destination event, giving fans new ways to celebrate Dolly's music, story, and extraordinary career.

Created and co-produced by Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, the innovative multimedia symphonic experience features Dolly's songs and stories accompanied by original video content, with Dolly herself appearing on-screen to lead audiences through a visual-musical journey.

The 90-minute performance (with no intermission) features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians along with new and innovative orchestrations by David Hamilton. The performance includes hit songs "Jolene," "Coat Of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You," in addition to Dolly's personal favorites.

Downtown Nashville will come alive in tribute to the legendary artist this summer, with Parton's exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame in addition to the limited series with the Nashville Symphony.

After a sold-out world premiere with the Nashville Symphony and this Music City summer series, Threads continues its successful performances in cities across the country with further stops in Spokane, Houston and Milwaukee.

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