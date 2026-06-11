David Nail Expands Down To The Studs Tour

(117) 3x Platinum David Nail is continuing his one-of-a-kind, intimate and deeply personal Down To The Studs solo acoustic tour with a new run of dates extending through the Fall.
With brand-new RIAA certifications on his wall and a steady stream of new music planned in the coming months, David Nail is riding a high. Alongside the songs that made him a country music hitmaker, audiences will experience the artistry and heart behind his latest work, including his first full-length album in more than a decade, Flowers, set for release on August 21.
Rather than scaling up, Nail has chosen to strip everything back. The Down To The Studs tour reflects a season of creative reinvention for the acclaimed singer-songwriter, offering fans an unfiltered look at the music, stories, and life experiences that have shaped both his career and his forthcoming album. Each performance is designed to feel less like a concert and more like a conversation, creating a rare opportunity for audiences to connect with Nail in ways larger productions simply can't replicate. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday.
"I was so excited to embark on the shows this Spring, but as I made the first trip up towards the Northeast, I questioned whether I could pull it off. Would the crowd know exactly what they were coming to hear? Not only were the crowds great, but the entire process has renewed the passion I felt when I first began touring. It's certainly not anything new, but it's new to me, and I think it's hopefully shown a side of me that no matter how many shows you've been to in the past, you really felt the connection that you'll get here," said David Nail.
Down To The Studs Tour Dates:
June 13 - Goodhue, MN - Goodhue Volksfest*
July 11 - New Salem, ND - ND Country Fest 2026*
July 12 - Junction City, OR - Five Fourteen Winery
July 17 - Avon, CO - Beaver Creek Village
July 18 - Warrensburg, IL - Warrensburg Corn Festival*
July 25 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Park*
Aug. 26 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*
Aug. 29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Sept. 9 - Montgomery , NY - City Winery Hudson Valley
Sept. 10 - Natick, MA - The Center For Arts In Natick
Sept. 11 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
Sept. 13 - Buffalo, NY - The Caz Buffalo
Sept. 17 - Akron, OH - Musica
Sept. 18 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
Sept. 19 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn
Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen
Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater - Kentucky Center for the Arts (w/ Will Hoge)
Oct. 1 - St Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis
Oct. 2 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club
Oct.3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads (The Gospel Lounge)
Oct. 7 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater
Oct. 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
Oct. 10 - Aurora, IL - The Venue
Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
Nov. 5 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall
Nov. 7 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah
Nov. 10 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing
Nov. 11 - Kenney, TX - The Kenney Store
Nov. 12 - Fredericksburg, TX - Rockbox Theater
Nov. 13 - Dallas, TX - Poor David's Pub
Nov. 14 - McAlester, OK - The Brick a Fundraiser for Compassion 365
Nov. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa
*Full Band Shows
Russell Dickerson, David Nail, Hannah Dasher, and More Added To Country Cruising
David Nail Expands Down To The Studs Tour
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