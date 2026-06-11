Dolly Parton Launching Cup Of Ambition Coffee Brand

(TPR) Inspired by Dolly Parton's beloved anthem "9 to 5", the global superstar launches a new signature coffee brand, Cup of Ambition, in partnership with Community Coffee. Launching with Light, Medium, and Dark roasts, Dolly worked with the Saurage family - Community Coffee's founding family now in its sixth generation - to curate an initial range of offerings.

Dolly's Cup of Ambition makes its public debut at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop - the first of many highly anticipated travel centers, opening June 24, 2026, off Exit 22 on I-65 south of Nashville. Guests can be among the first to taste the new blends at the coffee shop and throughout the stop. And that's just the beginning: later this year, Cup of Ambition will be available nationwide in ground and K-Cup offerings, in partnership with Community Coffee. Sign up here to be first in line when it launches.

"I've spent a lifetime workin' 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That's why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard. You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee," says Dolly. "Whether you're chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip."

Created to capture the warmth, energy, and Southern hospitality Dolly is known for, Cup of Ambition brings Dolly's signature personality and charm together with Community Coffee's rich tradition of premium coffee craftsmanship. Built on Community Coffee's more than century-long legacy of coffee expertise, the partnership with Dolly Parton came together over a shared love of family, community, and authentic connection.

"Dolly embodies the same values Community Coffee was built on: hard work, warmth, and genuine connection. This partnership felt right from the very first conversation, and Cup of Ambition is something our family is truly proud and honored to put our name behind," says Donna Saurage, third generation owner of Community Coffee.

To support the launch and national expansion of the brand, Chip Johnson has been appointed as Sales Director for Dolly's Cup of Ambition. A seasoned sales executive with more than 30 years of experience across grocery, mass market, and alternate retail channels, Johnson has worked with brands including The Campbell's Company, Ty Inc., Keurig, among many others. He will lead efforts to launch Dolly's Cup of Ambition into retail travel stops, grocery and mass market stores, and coffee shops nationwide.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton Launching Cup Of Ambition Coffee Brand

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony With Nashville Symphony Launching Next Week

Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop Officially Set To Open June 24

Hear 'Son of Jolene' From Dolly Parton and Belles

News > Dolly Parton