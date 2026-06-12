Warren Zeiders Shares New Single 'Days Of My Life'

(Warner) Country powerhouse Warren Zeiders releases his starry-eyed new single "Days of My Life" via Warner Records. Written by Zeiders, Jon Robert Hall (Tyler Braden, Madison Beer), Ben Johnson (Jelly Roll, Kane Brown), and Ashley Gorley (Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton), the song is the beginning of a new chapter for Zeiders.

Expanding on his signature country-rock sound with both depth and immediacy, Zeiders sings about finding the person who turns ordinary days into the best days of your life Swept up in a love that feels larger than reality, the song embraces letting go of worries about tomorrow and getting lost in a moment that feels like it could last forever

"Days of My Life" is the third of Zeiders' 2026 singles, following "Drinking Game," which captured the highs and lows of a relationship caught in a cycle of push and pull, and "Born to Be Yours," a declaration of unwavering commitment. Collectively, the songs showcase the emotional range that has become a hallmark of Zeiders' songwriting.

Zeiders recently wrapped the U.S. and Australian legs of his first-ever world tour, which includes performances across the United States, Australia, and Europe.

Zeiders is gearing up for his biggest year yet in 2026. With two albums under his belt, he has amassed more than 4.2 billion global career streams, 2 billion TikTok views and 6.4M million monthly listeners on Spotify. He recently performed on the Stagecoach ManeStage, and will continue high-level festival performances through the summer including Windy City Smokeout.

Warren Zeiders Upcoming Tour Dates

BOLD denotes 'Warren Zeiders World Tour 2026' tour dates

July 11 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OH

July 12 - Windy City Smokeout - Chicago, IL

July 17 - Choctaw Indian Fair - Choctaw, MS

July 23 - Innsbruck After House - Glen Allen, VA

July 24 - PNC Waterside Pavilion - Solomons, MD

July 25 - Delaware State Fair - Harrington, DE

July 31 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA

August 01 - Country Line Country Fest - Prairie Du Chien, WI

August 06 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON

August 07 - The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

August 27 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Saint - Agapit, QC

August 28 - Champlain Valley Exposition - Essex, VT

September 04 - Great Allentown Fair - Allentown, PA

October 11 - 02 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, UK

October 14 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 15 - Bristol Academy - Bristol, UK

October 16 - 02 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

October 18 - Roundhouse - London, UK

October 21 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, NL

October 23 - X-TRA - Zurich, CH

October 24 - Tonhalle - Munich, DE

October 25 - E-Werk - Cologne, DE

October 27 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, DE

October 28 - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, DE

October 29 - Georg Elser Halle - Hamburg, DE

October 31 - Fallan - Stockholm, SE

November 2 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO

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