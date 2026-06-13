Charles Wesley Godwin And Wyatt Flores Team Up With 'Hey There Son'

(MPG) A father declaring his love. A son saying goodbye. Charles Wesley Godwin takes listeners through a gamut of emotions on "Hey There Son". Featuring Wyatt Flores and co-written with Lori McKenna, the song is a cornerstone of Godwin's upcoming album Christian Name, out July 24th via Big Loud Records.
"I started writing 'Hey There Son' in 2019, around the time my first son was born," explains Godwin. "I'm a huge fan of Lori McKenna, and always felt like she'd be the perfect person to help me finish it. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to bring it to her in 2024, and we knocked it out in an afternoon. I don't think there was a dry eye in the room by the time we finished."
"When Al and I started recording it, I knew I wanted that perspective shift in the final verse, and Wyatt was the obvious choice," says Godwin. "He's incredible, and his performance took the song to the next level. I'm really proud of this one."
Christian Name is an intensely personal collection of songs, but it's more than just another body of work; it's how Godwin learned to live again. Through moments of mourning. Through tales of redemption. And ultimately, through a tried-and-true reaffirmation of his faith.
"These songs really meant a lot to me," Godwin explains. "There's parts of me and parts of the things that I've gone through in the last couple years that are in each and every song on this album."
While Christian Name is without question a highly personal affair for Godwin - he took direct inspiration for both the album title and album cover from his late grandfather, Charles Godwin, a Methodist preacher - he's quick to note how critical a role his creative community of friends and musical collaborators played in the album's conception.
Not only does Christian Name include a pair of thrilling feature collaborations - the earworm "Better That Way" with Luke Combs and the remarkable "Hey There Son" featuring Flores - but it's also the result of Godwin partnering with some of music's most treasured songwriters: Stephen Wilson Jr. ("Brand New"), Liz Rose ("I Caught The Sunrise"), Lori McKenna ("Hey There Son"), Aaron Ratiere ("God's Been Good To Me"), Travis Meadows ("Try Again," "Every Once In Awhile"), Scooter Carusoe ("Better That Way," "Hallelujah High," "Place I Know"), and Tom Douglas ("Street Advice"). The album was produced by Allegheny High guitarist and Godwin's longtime producer Al Torrence.
"I had a lot of help with this album - I sought out people and they brought a lot of the hope and the light and the lighter moments of the album," Godwin offers. "That was a lot of their influence. The album needed that."
Godwin will tour extensively in support of Christian Name. "The Christian Name Tour" kicks off July 14th in Sioux Falls, SD and runs through mid-November, with a return to Red Rocks on October 15th. In addition to his own headline shows, Godwin will be doing a co-headline run with Dylan Gossett this Summer, and he'll open for Kacey Musgraves on her "Middle of Nowhere" tour this Fall.
Charles Wesley Godwin 2026 Tour Dates
Jul 2 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Music Festival
Jul 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Country Club Festival
Jul 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
Jul 17 - Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon
Jul 18 - Kalispell, MT - Majestic Valley Arena
Jul 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky Festival
Jul 22 - Jackson, WY - Teton County Fair
Aug 4 - San Francisco, CA- Regency
Aug 6 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
Aug 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Aug 8 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Aug 13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
Aug 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Aug 21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Aug 22 - Toronto, ON - History
Aug 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
Aug 28 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage*
Aug 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater*
Sept 11 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six
Sept 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sept 17 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY
Sept 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
Sept 23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#
Sept 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*
Sept 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*
Sept 30 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena#
Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*
Oct 9 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival
Oct 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct 17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Oct 18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Oct 21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Oct 22 - Seattle, WA - SoDo
Oct 24 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater
Nov 5 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Nov 7 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion
Nov 12 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Nov 13 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside
Nov 14 - St. Louis, MO - Factory
* co-headline with Dylan Gossett
# supporting Kacey Musgraves
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