Darin & Brooke Aldridge Recruit Jason Crabb For 'It'll Be Worth It After All' Video

(SEG) Darin & Brooke Aldridge are excited to release their new music video featuring gospel great Jason Crabb for their new single, "It'll Be Worth It After All," from their new album, Soul Condition, on Billy Blue Records.

In a world that moves faster than ever, filled with uncertainty, challenges, and constant demands, the song serves as a timely reminder that life is short and faith is what carries us through.

With its uplifting message and heartfelt performance, "It'll Be Worth It After All" encourages listeners to hold on through difficult times, trusting that brighter days and eternal rewards await beyond the struggles of today. "We want to thank our buddy, Jason Crabb, for contributing to this project. His vocals are truly a gift from God." - Darin & Brooke Aldridge

The duo's recently released eleven-track collection showcases the heartfelt faith and soaring harmonies fans have come to expect from the pair. Marking their 11th studio album, the project features special appearances from Sonya and Becky Isaacs of The Isaacs, both members of the Grand Ole Opry, as well as GRAMMY-winning gospel standout Jason Crabb and more. Blending powerful collaborations with their signature bluegrass-and-gospel sound, the album underscores the duo's continued commitment to inspirational music rooted in tradition while connecting with listeners across generations. Songs from the album have premiered with GodTube, Bluegrass Today, and The Music Universe.

"Soul Condition is more than a collection of songs-it's an album pieced together with care, each track chosen for its ability to reach beyond how we sing and play, touching the deepest places of the soul. It captures not only our D&B sound, but the spirit and Appalachian heritage that helped shape who we are." - Darin & Brooke Aldridge

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