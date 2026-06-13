Hear Steven Curtis Chapman and Chris Janson Perform 'America the Beautiful'

(TPR) Five-time GRAMMY Award winner Steven Curtis Chapman and multi-platinum country music star Chris Janson have joined forces for a stirring new rendition of the American classic "America the Beautiful," offering a message of unity, gratitude and hope as the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary.

Coinciding with its radio release, Chapman and Janson debuted the song live at the Grand Ole Opry on June 12 alongside the children's choir featured on the recording.

"For generations, 'America the Beautiful' has been a song that reminds us not only of the incredible blessings of this nation, but also of our shared responsibility to one another," said Steven Curtis Chapman. "As we look toward America's 250th anniversary, I hope this song encourages people to listen more closely, lead with grace and remember that we have far more in common than we sometimes realize."

The new recording blends Chapman's signature storytelling and faith-driven perspective with Janson's unmistakable country sound, creating a fresh interpretation that honors the song's legacy while speaking to the present moment.

"I've always believed music has the power to bring people together," said Chris Janson. "No matter where you're from or what you believe, we all share this beautiful country and its story. Recording 'America the Beautiful' with Steven was an opportunity to celebrate what connects us and remind people that unity starts with listening to one another."

The recording and performance come as communities across the country are looking to America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. While much of the conversation surrounding the milestone focuses on history, Chapman and Janson hope the song also inspires reflection on the future Americans are building together.

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