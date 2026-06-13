Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song

(EBM) As Ian Munsick prepares to release his fourth studio album, The Mountain Goat, on August 21, the Wyoming native is sharing his latest taste of the project with new release, "World War III," available now.

A naturally gifted entertainer with an entrepreneurial mindset, Munsick has taken on many roles throughout his career - independent musician, songwriter, businessman - but his greatest source of pride comes from his family. With the release of "World War III," written by Munsick, Mike Robinson and Jeremy Spillman, Munsick muses over the lengths we'll go to in order to protect those we love.

"If there's anything worth fighting for, it's family," shares Munsick. "I'm a peaceful man and would do just about anything to keep it that way. This song is a little different from what I've produced in the past but that's what excites me as a creator. I wrote this song as an anthem to anyone who would do anything to keep peace but would also die for the ones they love. In my mind, that's exactly what makes country music and the people who love it so special. I ain't looking for trouble but if it finds me, you can bet your ass that it's gonna be World War III."

Munsick's family expanded in 2025, as he and wife Caroline welcomed daughter Roan Autumn Munsick in September. Shortly before Roan's birth, the Munsicks bought a small ranch near the Wyoming/Montana border. The combination of emotions that came from becoming a girl dad and returning to the place that serves as his greatest source of creativity provided ample inspiration for the creation of The Mountain Goat.

"It's just about 180 acres of prairie grass by the Big Horn Mountains - a peaceful spot where we can escape the craziness of Nashville," Munsick explains. "My music is very inspired by the outdoors and the people that work the land, so it's a great spot to reconnect and remember what my family and I have is real. What the Earth has for us is real. Tapping into those emotions is key."

Munsick's first full-length project released via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS / Triple Tigers Records - which he co-produced with Spillman and Robinson - The Mountain Goat arrives on August 21, 2026. Additionally, five D2C fan packs are available to pre-order on his online store, including an exclusive autographed zoetrope vinyl. Pre-order HERE.

Along with co-producing the album, Munsick also played an extensive role in the instrumentation heard on the record. In total, Munsick is credited with playing nine different instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, piano, bouzouki and kazoo, as well as lending background vocals and programming.

Munsick promises to deliver fans a memorable tour of the west with a series of shows during album release week. As part of "The Road to The Mountain Goat," Munsick recently announced his official album release show will be held at Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City, Utah on August 22 as part of the Deer Valley Concert Series. The Road to The Mountain Goat also includes stops in Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and South Dakota.

The Road to The Mountain Goat Shows:

Aug 21 || Minden, NV || TJ's Corral Outdoor

Aug 22 || Park City, UT || Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater *Album Release Show

Aug 25 || Morrison, CO || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 28 || Pueblo, CO || Colorado State Fair

Sept 11 || San Angelo, TX || Black Buck Amphitheater

Sept 12 || Albuquerque, NM | New Mexico State Fair

Sept 18 || Deadwood, SD || Deadwood Jam

The Mountain Goat Tracklist:

1. Mountain Goat (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ross Holmes)

2. Geronimo (Ian Munsick, Devin Dawson, Mike Robinson)

3. My Montana (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

4. Legends of the Fall Interlude

5. Made Me A Man (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Tucker Beathard)

6. Blue Roan (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

7. Love Is Blind (Ian Munsick, Ryan Tyndell, Jeremy Spillman)

8. Medicine Man (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

9. Cutthroat World (Ian Munsick, Wynn Varble, Jay Knowles)

10. Mountain Goat Reprise (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ross Holmes)

11. Palomino Eyes (Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell)

12. Earn Your Spurs (Ian Munsick, Adam James, Jared Conrad)

13. The Girl I Left Behind

14. World War III (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Jeremy Spillman)

15. Winter In Wyoming (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Phil O'Donnell)

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