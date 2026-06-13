Jacob Hackworth Says 'Help Yourself' With New Single

(MCA) Record-breaking singer-songwriter Jacob Hackworth bookends his "What Took You So Long" breakup with the door-closing new track "Help Yourself," available now via MCA/Goat Island Sound.

Packed with snarky lyrics and a contagious groove, the fast-paced send off captures the exasperation of a breakup that has long overstayed its welcome and routinely reappears... just as you've finally started to heal from the damaged they caused. Equal parts cathartic and validating, Hackworth delivers a healthy dose of sarcasm with a sharp tongue and enough confidence to slam the door for good.

Written by Hackworth, Gabe Foust, Travis Smith and Sean Wave and produced by Jacob Durett, the song embraces the winning recipe Country fans can't get enough of these days: unapologetic lyrics wrapped in irresistibly catchy contemporary melodies and angelic vocals.

"Help Yourself" follows the March release of Hackworth's current radio single, "What Took You So Long," which upon going to radio in April, broke the record for the most first-week adds in history. The Top 45 and climbing track introduced listeners to a whirlwind romance that burned bright before unexpectedly crashing out. Both tracks were inspired by the real-life breakup that motivated Hackworth to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time. If "What Took You So Long" is Chapter One, "Help Yourself" is the final chapter. "What Took You So Long" chronicles the confusion and heartbreak stage, while "Help Yourself," finds Hackworth much further along in the healing process. With enough time in between them, the roles have reversed, the wounds have scarred over and now he's vindicated and the one delivering the goodbye.

Despite his knack for heartfelt songwriting and emotional lyricism (and tall stature), Hackworth has charmed fans and the industry alike with his humble and gregarious personality. In a recent social media teaser, he created the character of Uncle Kenny, a Southern football coach giving a locker-room speech while weaving lyrics and song titles into every line, earning laughs and engagement from fans eager to hear the full song. Uncle Kenny is also featured in the visualizer.

"Even though this one has a few little toxic jabs thrown in there, underneath it's written from a healthy place where you've finally gotten enough distance from a situation to see it clearly and realize that the absolute best thing you can do is just speak your peace and move on," shared Hackworth. "We got to play this one live a few times last week and it's a fun one because it's so high energy and you can see people really vibing to it."

"Help Yourself" arrives on the heels of a milestone week for Hackworth at CMA Fest, where he made his festival debut to a packed crowd at the Reverb x Good Molecules Plaza (along with several other performances). His set featured fan favorites, songs he's penned for other artists and multiple unreleased tracks, offering a glimpse into an increasingly busy release schedule.

This month he will join ACM New Male Artist of The Year (and his frequent collaborator), Tucker Wetmore on tour for the third run together. Shows will run through the fall and will include the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October.

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