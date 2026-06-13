Jon Pardi Expands 'California Sunrise ' For 10th Anniversary

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi, who has "blazed his own trail over the past decade" (Billboard), celebrates the release of CALIFORNIA SUNRISE (10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION), available now via MCA.
The expanded reissue and limited-edition vinyl release revisits the 3x-Platinum, chart-topping album that brought "authenticity back into Country music" (People) when it arrived in 2016, reviving honky-tonk swagger during the height of the bro-country era and establishing Pardi as one of the genre's most distinct voices.
Originally produced by Bart Butler and Pardi, Ryan Gore joined in on the anniversary edition's three unreleased songs from the vault: the sunshine-soaked singalong "Drinkin' and Dancin'," the devoted country rocker "If I Had Another Heart" and the swaying flirtation of "How Did You Know," with "iconic album sounds like it easily could've originally been included" (Country Central). CALIFORNIA SUNRISE (10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION) is available now to stream here.
CALIFORNIA SUNRISE spawned five Platinum-or-better singles by the RIAA, including newly certified 7x-Platinum smash "Dirt On My Boots" and 7x-Platinum "Head Over Boots," whose mix of playful romance, hard twang and lived-in authenticity became Pardi's signature, and helped spark a neo-traditional movement that has since gone mainstream. A testament to the album's lasting appeal, and proof that "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety). On Monday, the album will notch its 500th week inside the Top 50 of Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart, the second-longest active run behind Chris Stapleton's "Traveller". Now, a decade later, Pardi revisits the sound that helped redefine modern country music.
CALIFORNIA SUNRISE (10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION) Tracklist:
Out Of Style
Cowboy Hat
Head Over Boots
Night Shift
Can't Turn You Down
Dirt On My Boots
She Ain't In It
All Time High
Heartache On The Dance Floor
Paycheck
Lucky Tonight
California Sunrise
Drinkin' And Dancin'
How Did You Know
If I Had Another Heart
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