RaeLynn Shares New Single 'Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)'

(Press On Publicity) Platinum-selling country artist RaeLynn launches a new chapter with the release of "Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)," her debut single for Red Van Records.

Written by RaeLynn, Zach Abend and Geoff Warburton, "Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)" is a high-energy country rocker packed with flirtation, attitude and dance floor swagger. The song captures the moment a country girl spots a cowboy across the room and decides she is done waiting for him to make the first move. The song is built for country bars, summer playlists and live shows.

"'Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)' is just plain fun," said RaeLynn. "It's flirty, energetic, and doesn't take itself too seriously. It reminds me of the spirit of songs like 'Heaven Is A Honky Tonk' and 'Long Live Country Music' because it's all about having a good time."

Originally written in 2022, RaeLynn recently revisited the song with producer Aaron Gillespie, whose live drumming helped transform the track into a louder, more explosive recording while keeping the infectious hook and playful spirit at its core.

"'Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)' is everything fans love about RaeLynn," said Kevin Jonas Sr., Founder and CEO of Jonas Group Entertainment and Red Van Records. "It's fun and full of personality."

The release arrives as RaeLynn joins Luke Bryan's 2026 Word On The Street Tour and continues to build on a career that includes Platinum and Gold certified hits, more than one billion global streams and beloved songs including "God Made Girls," "Love Triangle," "Lonely Call" and "Queens Don't."

With "Come On Cowboy (Giddy Up)," RaeLynn delivers a feel-good country anthem that captures her signature blend of charm, humor and authenticity while kicking off an exciting new chapter with Red Van Records.

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