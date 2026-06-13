The Dead South Stream Cover Of 'Rox in The Box'

(Six Shooter Records) The Dead South dig into indie folk canon with "Rox in the Box," a new cover. A return to themes of peril and struggle, the song retells the harrowing details of the century-old Granite Mountain/Speculator Mine disaster. In subject and sound, their gritty, gothic take on The Decemberists' song recalls their own "Black Lung," which also explores the grime and strife of hard labour.
The Dead South are currently on tour in the USA, playing large outdoor shows and amphitheatres from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest, with stops at Denver's Mission Ballroom, Eau Claire's Blue Ox Music Festival and major Canadian festivals as well.
Upcoming touring plans include European and UK dates and an extensive run through Quebec, their first deeper foray into the province. 2027 touring announcements to come.
TOUR DATES
06/12/26 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
06/13/26 Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
06/14/26 Spokane, WA - Pavillion at Riverfront
06/16/26 Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain
06/17/26 Billings, MT - Billings Downtown Skatepark
06/19/26 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheatre
06/20/26 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
06/21/26 Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln Cheyenne
06/23/26 Columbia, MO - Rose Park
06/26/26 Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival
06/27/26 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
06/28/26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre
07/09/26 Calgary, AB - The Wildhorse Saloon
07/10/26 Craven, SK - Country Thunder Saskatchewan
07/18/26 Vancouver, BC - FIFA Fan Festival
07/30/26 Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival
08/01/26 Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree
08/23/26 Darmstadt, DE - Centralstation
08/25/26 Bochum, DE - Zeltfestival Ruhr
08/26/26 Monchengladbach, DE - Schloss Rheydt
08/28/26 Bad Nenndorf, DE - Kurpark Bad Nenndorf
08/29/26 Schwerin, DE - Schwerin Castle
08/31/26 York, UK - York Barbican
09/01/26 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
09/03/26 Portsmouth, UK - Portsmouth Guildhall
09/04/26 Birmingham, UK - Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
10/27/26 Granby, QC - The Palace de Granby
10/29/26 Brossard, QC - Le Club Dix30
10/30/26 Sainte-therèse, QC - Theâtre Lionel-Groulx
10/31/26 Saguenay, QC - Theâtre Palace Arvida
11/01/26 Sherbrooke, QC - Theâtre Granada
11/04/26 Quebec, QC - Grand Theâtre du Quebec
11/05/26 Montmagny, QC - Salle Edwin-Belanger
11/06/26 Terrebonne, QC - Salle Desjardins
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78
Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57
Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip
The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover