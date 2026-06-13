The Dead South Stream Cover Of 'Rox in The Box'

(Six Shooter Records) The Dead South dig into indie folk canon with "Rox in the Box," a new cover. A return to themes of peril and struggle, the song retells the harrowing details of the century-old Granite Mountain/Speculator Mine disaster. In subject and sound, their gritty, gothic take on The Decemberists' song recalls their own "Black Lung," which also explores the grime and strife of hard labour.

The Dead South are currently on tour in the USA, playing large outdoor shows and amphitheatres from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest, with stops at Denver's Mission Ballroom, Eau Claire's Blue Ox Music Festival and major Canadian festivals as well.

Upcoming touring plans include European and UK dates and an extensive run through Quebec, their first deeper foray into the province. 2027 touring announcements to come.

TOUR DATES

06/12/26 Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

06/13/26 Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

06/14/26 Spokane, WA - Pavillion at Riverfront

06/16/26 Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain

06/17/26 Billings, MT - Billings Downtown Skatepark

06/19/26 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheatre

06/20/26 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

06/21/26 Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln Cheyenne

06/23/26 Columbia, MO - Rose Park

06/26/26 Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival

06/27/26 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

06/28/26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

07/09/26 Calgary, AB - The Wildhorse Saloon

07/10/26 Craven, SK - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

07/18/26 Vancouver, BC - FIFA Fan Festival

07/30/26 Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival

08/01/26 Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree

08/23/26 Darmstadt, DE - Centralstation

08/25/26 Bochum, DE - Zeltfestival Ruhr

08/26/26 Monchengladbach, DE - Schloss Rheydt

08/28/26 Bad Nenndorf, DE - Kurpark Bad Nenndorf

08/29/26 Schwerin, DE - Schwerin Castle

08/31/26 York, UK - York Barbican

09/01/26 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

09/03/26 Portsmouth, UK - Portsmouth Guildhall

09/04/26 Birmingham, UK - Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

10/27/26 Granby, QC - The Palace de Granby

10/29/26 Brossard, QC - Le Club Dix30

10/30/26 Sainte-therèse, QC - Theâtre Lionel-Groulx

10/31/26 Saguenay, QC - Theâtre Palace Arvida

11/01/26 Sherbrooke, QC - Theâtre Granada

11/04/26 Quebec, QC - Grand Theâtre du Quebec

11/05/26 Montmagny, QC - Salle Edwin-Belanger

11/06/26 Terrebonne, QC - Salle Desjardins

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