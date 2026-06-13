Willow Avalon Has 'Work To Do' With New Single

(Sacks & Co) Breakout vocalist, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon continues a landmark year with her new single, "Work To Do". "I wrote 'Work To Do' about a man who never said sorry, and had a wholeeee lot of work to do on himself," Avalon shares.

Over the weekend, Avalon teased the track during her CMA Fest performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium to a crowd of over 60,000. "Work To Do" is the latest preview of Avalon's anticipated sophomore album, Pink Pocket Pistol, releasing June 26 via Atlantic Outpost/Assemble Sound.

Pink Pocket Pistol includes recent acclaimed singles "Hypothetically Speaking" featuring Kaitlin Butts, "Easy On The Eyes" and "Cardinal Sin" featuring Jason Isbell, of which Billboard praises, "Avalon has already established herself as a top-shelf vocal stylist and keen songwriter...pairing with a writer and artist of Isbell's stature feels like a natural alignment." Whiskey Riff adds, "Avalon's pure, twangy voice, with its noticeable bleat, continues to captivate fans, and 'Cardinal Sin' highlights the depth of her songwriting prowess."

"Pink Pocket Pistol is a mix of the lyricism and sassy storylines I've continuously written, with more darkness, mystery and a '60s country feel," Avalon shares. "I went in with an idea in my head, and we walked out a week later with it fully executed. Every single person in the room was on the exact same page. It felt wonderful hearing the record out of speakers-after really, intensive, hard work-exactly what I heard in my head."

In celebration of the new music, Avalon will host a special performance and album signing at Nashville's Vinyl Tap Tuesday, June 30 at 5:00pm CT. Following her debut set at Stagecoach earlier this year, Avalon unveiled a massive North American headline tour for this summer and fall. The run will see stops at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' The Fonda, Toronto's Phoenix Theatre, Boston's Royale, Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club and more. After supporting Marcus King last month, Avalon will open for country legends Brooks & Dunn in September.

Avalon's January 2025 debut, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, cemented her as one of country music's most compelling new voices. Taste of Country and Whiskey Riff named the record one of the best country albums of 2025, with the latter saying, "Willow is a star, with talent in spades, and who has a long future ahead of her for her pure talent and songwriting savvy that, together, make a lethal combination that puts her in a league of her own." After making her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage last year, she is part of the 2026 Opry NextStage class.

Originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, Avalon's musical journey began with her first word, "Elvis." Raised by her mother and grandmother in a small Southern town, she grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as both an escape and a means of self-expression through a life-journey that has been anything but straight-forward. She has performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as festivals including Stagecoach, C2C, CMA, and Lollapalooza, bringing her electrifying presence to global audiences. With a sharp wit and rebellious spirit, she has shared stages with legends and rising stars alike, including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Zach Bryan, Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin and more. Solidified by sold-out headline tours in North America, Europe and Australia, as well as hundreds of millions of views across social content, Avalon is redefining what it means to be a modern Southern storyteller.

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