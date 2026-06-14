Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin' By' With New Ballad

(Warner) Blake Whiten releases "Barely Gettin' By", the latest preview of his highly anticipated debut album Something to Say, out July 3. The 21-year old South Carolina native delivers a gut-punch power ballad built for arena-sized heartbreak.

"Barely Gettin' By" finds Whiten spiraling through the aftermath of a love that has already moved on, wrestling with the ghost of someone he can't seem to let go. Written by Whiten with JKash, Bailey Zimmerman and Austin Shawn, the track pairs his broken-glass vocal with his signature bruised, unfiltered lyricism..

"Barely Gettin' By" follows the May release of "Bet On That" and previous offerings "Ghost House" and "Break Me," each revealing another layer of the raw and gritty songwriting across Something to Say. As anticipation continues to build ahead of its release, Something to Say is poised to capture the full force of his confessional storytelling, alt-rock edge and heavy-hearted country instincts. Whiten also hit No.1 on SiriusXM The Highway this week with "Hard to Break, while "Bet On That" has quickly become one of his fastest-rising singles to date and is also spinning on SiriusXM The Highway.

Produced by Austin Shawn, Something to Say arrives just a year and a half into Whiten's rapid rise and brings all sides of the 21-year-old artist to the table. Across 12 entirely co-written songs, Whiten brings high-voltage charge to his raw Southern roots, joined by acclaimed writers Erik Dylan, Ben Johnson, Wyatt McCubbin, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips, Bailey Zimmerman and more.

On the road, Whiten continues to build a reputation as a standout live performer, currently touring arenas nationwide on Bailey Zimmerman's Different Night Same Rodeo Tour. After a run of major fairs and festivals this summer, he will join Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem stadium tour next month with stops at Michigan's "the Big House" in Ann Arbor, Mich. and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. This fall, Whiten will launch his 17-stop headlining Something to Say Tour, kicking off Oct. 8 in Lexington, Ky. and hitting major markets like Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, New York City and more. The run has already seen multiple sellouts.

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