Stream Kenny Whitmire's 'Fool In A King Size Bed' EP

(MCA) Rising MCA country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire releases his anticipated debut EP Fool In A King Size Bed. A seven song collection from "one of country music's most compelling, neo-traditional new vocalists" (Billboard), Fool In A King Size Bed comes to life through Whitmire's pensive exploration of love and loss.
The project marks "a landmark moment for the fast-emerging artist" (Entertainment Focus), a set that "tells a story, breaks a heart, and lingers like last call neon" (All Country News). Each track is imbued with Whitmire's "heart-on-its-sleeve songwriting" and "the kind of goosebump inducing croon that Keith Whitley or Randy Travis possessed" (Holler).
"I'm beyond excited to be releasing my debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed," Whitmire shares. "Releasing music like this is something I've always dreamed of. I can't wait for y'all to get to know me and hear what I have to say as an artist."
The EP was previewed with monthly drops: May's "One Foot In The Grave," April's "Thought Twice About Loving You," March's weeping country ballad "You're Getting Colder," February's viral breakout "I Gave Her The Moon," and January's, "Me Being Me." Stream the EP here and see the tracklisting below:
Fool In A King Size Bed Tracklist
Me Being Me (Kenny Whitmire, Sam Banks, Lee Starr)
Thought Twice About Loving You (Kenny Whitmire, Drew Parker, Lindsay Rimes)
You're Getting Colder (Kenny Whitmire, Jenn Schott)
I Gave Her The Moon (Kenny Whitmire, Lynn Hutton, Cam Newby)
Fool In A King Size Bed (Kenny Whitmire, Rhett Akins, Kat Higgins)
Ain't Hard Livin' (Bart Butler, Rob Snyder, Sam Banks)
One Foot In The Grave (Kenny Whitmire, Max Martin, Thomas Mirels)
Kenny Whitmire Makes MCA Debut With 'One Foot in The Grave'
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