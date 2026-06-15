Elizabeth Nichols Launching Her First Headline Tour

(The Quinntessential) Rising Country standout Elizabeth Nichols is taking center stage this fall with the announcement of her first-ever headlining tour, The "I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour" Tour, kicking off September 29 and running throughout October. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, June 19. Fan presale begins Wednesday, June 17 at 10am local time.

The cheekily titled I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour Tour perfectly encapsulates the ethos that has made Nichols one of Country music's most compelling new voices. Nichols has built a devoted fanbase by turning life's highs, lows, heartbreaks and hard truths into songs that pull no punches. Her latest single, "Paul Revere," finds Nichols likening herself to the famed town crier as she sounds the alarm on less-than-honorable men, warning her fellow women with wit, humor and unapologetic honesty. It's a fitting continuation of a career that began with writing her first song, "Ain't Country," about a boy cosplaying as a country gentleman. Doubling down on her candid spirit, Nichols laughed, "I make nothing up," when asked where she finds inspiration for her songs during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It's hard to wrap my head around the fact that my first performance ever was in 2025 and now I'm getting ready to head out on my first headlining tour," says Nichols. "My absolute favorite part of playing shows is talking to people so I cannot wait to come meet you all! All I ask is that if one of my exes lives in your city, you're extra loud...I will love you forever."

The tour marks a major milestone for Nichols, whose rapid rise only began in 2025 after stepping away from law school. Her breakthrough year was highlighted by Nichols' first-ever headlining show in London this past March. Demand for the show was so overwhelming that the original venue sold out within minutes, prompting an immediate upgrade to a larger room-which also sold out within minutes. Since pursuing music full time, she has released her first EP, Tough Love and graced several bucket list stages across the globe including the Kentucky Derby, The Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest, Stagecoach, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Nichols has more shows on the way including major festivals like Lollapalooza. With more new music on the way, 2026 is sure to continue to flourish for the burgeoning young talent.

TOUR DATES

September 29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego (Voodoo Room)

October 1 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

October 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar (Music Hall)

October 4 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

October 6 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

October 7 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

October 9 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

October 10 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

October 13 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (Vinyl)

October 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

October 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

October 21 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

October 23 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

October 24 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

October 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East (Sonia)

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