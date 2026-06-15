Karly C Releases New Single' The Grass Looks Greener'

(B! Noticed Public Relations) Karly C unveils her new single, "The Grass Looks Greener," a deeply personal release that takes an honest look at the tension between chasing a dream and watching others step into more traditional lives. Co-written with Haley Ganis, the song captures a defining emotional crossroads with vivid storytelling, conversational lyrics and a quiet vulnerability that feels both intimate and widely relatable.

As Karly reflects on small-town milestones, second guesses and the uncertain road of a music career, "The Grass Looks Greener" delivers a resonant, radio-ready narrative for country audiences and streaming playlists alike, while its accompanying artwork underscores the song's central contrast between bold ambition and rooted familiarity. Karly C's single releases as she gears up to perform at this year's Barefoot Festival in Wildwood, New Jersey in June with her band, Rebel Y'all

"Karly C's new single "The Grass Looks Greener" is her best yet, and sounds great here on FROGGY 105.3. The song keeps climbing on the charts, plus a spot on the prestigious "Barefoot Country Music Festival"....this girl is going places fast!" stated Lee Richey - Program & Music Director - WKPQ FROGGY 105.3 FM

"I'm so excited right now with everything that's happening at once! My new single is being picked up by new stations every week, and my band Rebel Y'all and I have been gearing up for this year's Barefoot Country Music Festival in my home state where I'll get to play it the same day that Post Malone is headlining! We'll also be doing a live interview there with Priscilla, the morning host from WKOE "Coast Country". It's like everything I've been working towards as a country artist is finally coming together this year. I'm so happy and excited that my music is getting airplay again and I get to perform it live this year at such a legendary event!"

The song is currently in active rotation on the following radio stations and the single was recently featured on MusicRow magazine's "On Deck, Soon to Be Charting" list, highlighting emerging songs gaining momentum at country radio.

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