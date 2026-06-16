Greensky Bluegrass Expand Tour Plans Into The Fall

(Sachs & Co) Beloved bluegrass-americana veterans Greensky Bluegrass continue celebrating their latest album XXV with fall tour dates across the U.S.

New shows include Richmond's Maymont with special guest Bela Fleck, Jacksonville's Florida Theatre, Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company, New Haven's College Street Music Hall and more.

General on sale begins on Saturday, June 20 at 10 A.M. ET for all venues except Chattanooga's The Signal and York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

The band is currently on their North American Summer headline tour, with stops at New York City's The Rooftop at Pier 17, Portland's Crystal Ballroom Theater, two nights at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

The much-anticipated XXV was released this past October-on the exact date of the group's 25th anniversary-to instant acclaim from Billboard, No Depression, Goldmine, Whiskey Riff and more.

The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run-Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O'Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more. Each of these special guests represents chapters of the band's continued journey.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES

June 17-Salt Lake City, UT-Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

June 18-Telluride, CO-The Palm Theatre

June 19-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass

July 4- Garrettsville, OH-Grassfire Festival

July 16-Fort Wayne, IN-Clyde Theatre

July 17-Columbus, OH-KEMBA Live!

July 18-Snowshoe, WV-4848 Festival

July 19-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky

July 22-Buffalo, NY-Town Ballroom

July 23-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 24-Stroudsburg, PA-Sherman Theater

July 25-Johnstown, PA-Flood City Music Fest

August 14-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 15-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 18-Boise, ID-Treefort Music Hall

August 19-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater***

August 20-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom Theater

August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater***

August 22-Jacksonville, OR-Britt Pavilion

August 27-Grand Rapids, MI-GLC Live at 20 Monroe

August 29-Ionia, MI-Ionia Freak Fair**

September 3-Richmond, VA-Maymont*

September 4-Virginia Beach, VA-Oceanfront Concert Series

September 5-Mill Spring, NC-Earl Scruggs Music Fest

September 6-Greensboro, NC-The Pyrle

September 9-Chattanooga, TN-The Signal

September 10-Madison, IN-Unbroken Circle Music Fest

September 11-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company

September 12-Jacksonville, FL-Florida Theatre

November 5-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Wells Hall at Parker Playhouse

November 6-St. Petersburg, FL-Jannus Live

November 7-Orlando, FL-The Plaza Live Theatre

November 8-Tallahassee, FL-The Moon

November 14-Wilmington, NC-BAD Day Music & Arts Fest

November 18-Red Bank, NJ-Count Basie Center for the Arts

November 19-York, PA-Appell Center for the Performing Arts

November 20-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

November 21-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall

December 9 - 13-Strings & Sol-Puerto Morelos, MX

***with Goose

**with Billy Strings

*with Bela Fleck

Related Stories

Avett Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

Greensky Bluegrass, Radio Earth, Kitchen Dwellers Lead Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

Greensky Bluegrass Announce New Winter Tour Dates

Greensky Bluegrass Release The Iceland Sessions Featuring Holly Bowling

News > Greensky Bluegrass