Greensky Bluegrass Expand Tour Plans Into The Fall

(Sachs & Co) Beloved bluegrass-americana veterans Greensky Bluegrass continue celebrating their latest album XXV with fall tour dates across the U.S.
New shows include Richmond's Maymont with special guest Bela Fleck, Jacksonville's Florida Theatre, Birmingham's Avondale Brewing Company, New Haven's College Street Music Hall and more.
General on sale begins on Saturday, June 20 at 10 A.M. ET for all venues except Chattanooga's The Signal and York's Appell Center for the Performing Arts.
The band is currently on their North American Summer headline tour, with stops at New York City's The Rooftop at Pier 17, Portland's Crystal Ballroom Theater, two nights at Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
The much-anticipated XXV was released this past October-on the exact date of the group's 25th anniversary-to instant acclaim from Billboard, No Depression, Goldmine, Whiskey Riff and more.
The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run-Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O'Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more. Each of these special guests represents chapters of the band's continued journey.
GREENSKY BLUEGRASS TOUR DATES
June 17-Salt Lake City, UT-Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
June 18-Telluride, CO-The Palm Theatre
June 19-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass
July 4- Garrettsville, OH-Grassfire Festival
July 16-Fort Wayne, IN-Clyde Theatre
July 17-Columbus, OH-KEMBA Live!
July 18-Snowshoe, WV-4848 Festival
July 19-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky
July 22-Buffalo, NY-Town Ballroom
July 23-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 24-Stroudsburg, PA-Sherman Theater
July 25-Johnstown, PA-Flood City Music Fest
August 14-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 15-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 18-Boise, ID-Treefort Music Hall
August 19-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater***
August 20-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom Theater
August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater***
August 22-Jacksonville, OR-Britt Pavilion
August 27-Grand Rapids, MI-GLC Live at 20 Monroe
August 29-Ionia, MI-Ionia Freak Fair**
September 3-Richmond, VA-Maymont*
September 4-Virginia Beach, VA-Oceanfront Concert Series
September 5-Mill Spring, NC-Earl Scruggs Music Fest
September 6-Greensboro, NC-The Pyrle
September 9-Chattanooga, TN-The Signal
September 10-Madison, IN-Unbroken Circle Music Fest
September 11-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company
September 12-Jacksonville, FL-Florida Theatre
November 5-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Wells Hall at Parker Playhouse
November 6-St. Petersburg, FL-Jannus Live
November 7-Orlando, FL-The Plaza Live Theatre
November 8-Tallahassee, FL-The Moon
November 14-Wilmington, NC-BAD Day Music & Arts Fest
November 18-Red Bank, NJ-Count Basie Center for the Arts
November 19-York, PA-Appell Center for the Performing Arts
November 20-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
November 21-New Haven, CT-College Street Music Hall
December 9 - 13-Strings & Sol-Puerto Morelos, MX
***with Goose
**with Billy Strings
*with Bela Fleck
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