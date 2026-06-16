Remy Garrison Celebrates Milestone CMA Fest Week With Packed Performances And Fan Events

(FSM) Rising Country-R&B artist Remy Garrison closed out an explosive CMA Fest week with a multitude of show-stopping performances and fan events across downtown Nashville.

Garrison opened a packed CMA Fest week with a full band performance at the Found Sound Media x The Interlude CMA Artist House, at Hit Parader Nashville on Thursday, June 4. Fans filled the venue, located between Broadway and Printer's Alley, to hear favorites from her S.H.H. (DELUXE) EP, such as crowd-favorites "Subtle", "Sweet & Low", and "Icebreaker."

Friday, June 5 was busy for Garrison, as she appeared on the morning news with Channel 5 from the rooftop of Jon Bon Jovi's Bar at 4 a.m. Garrison went on to perform for Nashville Universe at Teddy's Tavern at 12 p.m., followed by a performance at Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places for Heavy Hitters at 5pm.

Saturday, June 6 was another packed day for Garrison, starting early with an 8 a.m. performance at The Well for Women of Country's 2nd Annual "CMA Fest, But First Coffee" event.

"Remy Garrison brought both talent and energy to our CMA Fest networking event. Her performance quickly pulled people in, and combined with her kindness, makes her just as remarkable off stage as she is on it," said Nicole Marchesi, founder of The Women of Country.

Garrison signed autographs for fans from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Fan Fair X in Music City Center with Nashville Universe, then rushed back to Hit Parader Nashville to perform as the featured artist at 4:30 p.m. with Pitch Meeting's CMA Fest special showcase.

Finally, Garrison ended her week with an acoustic set at Hit Parader Nashville at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

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