Ty Myers Launches The Legal Tour

(Columbia) Last Thursday night (6/11), RECORDS Nashville/Columbia singer-songwriter-guitarist Ty Myers kicked off his wildly anticipated The Legal Tour - a colossal headline run that marks his most ambitious outing yet. The 18-year-old breakout phenomenon opened the tour with a trio of electrifying shows, including a SOLD-OUT stop at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Saturday night (6/13).

In a powerful opening weekend for The Legal Tour, Myers launched his latest headline trek at Bowl In The Pines in Sidney, ME, before lighting up the stage at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH, on Friday night (6/12) - a high-voltage set that served as his first-ever performance in New Hampshire, packing the venue with 7,000 rapturous fans. Featuring more expansive stage production and a larger band than ever before, The Legal Tour next swept into New York City, where Myers brought arena-sized energy to one of the Big Apple's most sought-after venues and instantly captivated the 3,600-deep crowd.

With support from acclaimed singer/songwriter Brent Cobb and emerging artist Benny G, Myers commanded each audience with the soulful vocals and masterful guitar work that have made him one of the most talked-about young stars on the scene. Showcasing the depth of his catalog, the setlist included smash hits like his PLATINUM-certified "Ends of the Earth", "Thought It Was Love", and "Drinkin' Alone" (all from his GOLD-certified 2025 debut album The Select). In a testament to the rapid evolution of his artistry, Myers also unleashed a slew of standouts from his recently released and widely lauded sophomore album Heavy On The Soul, including "Leaving Carolina," "Message to You," "Morning Comes," and "Through a Screen."

On Friday night (6/19) in Bridgeport, CT, Myers will bring The Legal Tour to Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. With tour dates currently scheduled through November 21, major stops still ahead include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (August 30) and the Moody Center in Austin, TX (November 20). Benny G will continue as support throughout the tour, with rising star Lanie Gardner also joining on select dates.

Another triumphant milestone in Myers' swift ascent, The Legal Tour follows the hugely successful The Select Tour - a 73-date headline run whose itinerary was expanded multiple times in response to fan demand. Earlier this year, Myers performed in stadiums across North America as support for Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, made his debut at Stagecoach, landing at No. 2 on Billboard's list of the festival's best performances, and taped bucket list performance Austin City Limits for Season 52 airing this fall. Following the first leg of The Legal Tour, he'll rejoin Combs in July and spend the month touring Europe, then return to the U.S. to resume his own headline outing.

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