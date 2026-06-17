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Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 17, 2026 11:31 AM EDT
Hear NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Last Drunk'

(MCA) NEEDTOBREATHE returns today with their powerful new track, "Last Drink," a deeply personal reflection on surrender, renewal, and the freedom found in choosing what to leave behind. Written from a season of transformation for frontman Bear Rinehart and the band, the song speaks to the clarity that comes when sacrifice gives way to something deeper.

"'Last Drink' is a song about the freedom that comes from The Long Surrender. Sometimes pursuing what we care about means leaving other things behind. There were several things I chose to leave behind in this chapter of my life, but the things I gave up in the last year haven't felt like sacrifices at all in hindsight. Their absence has created more space for me to care about the ones I love. I'm thankful to the band for joining me on this journey, and I'm thankful to y'all for listening," says Bear Rinehart.

Written from a place of gratitude, clarity, and hard-earned transformation, "Last Drink" captures the pivotal moment when a decision becomes a new beginning. Anchored by Rinehart's unmistakable vocals and the band's signature blend of soulful rock, Americana, and gospel-infused harmonies, the song offers an unflinching look at breaking old patterns and embracing a different future.

The release follows their recent album The Long Surrender. Produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson), The Long Surrender is the sound of a band awakened to their truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career. Throughout their career, the South Carolina-bred band has built a reputation for pairing arena-sized anthems with deeply human stories, and "Last Drink" stands among their most personal offerings yet.

Since emerging as one of the most beloved acts in modern rock, NEEDTOBREATHE has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, amassed billions of streams, scored numerous chart-topping releases, and cultivated a passionate global fanbase through their electrifying live performances. Their music continues to resonate through its themes of redemption, resilience, and hope.

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