Russell Dickerson, David Nail, Hannah Dasher, and More Added To Country Cruising

(117) Country Cruising announced final additions to their 2027 cruise lineup, including hitmaking country star Russell Dickerson, viral sensation Hannah Dasher, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail, multi-genre entertainer Jacob Tolliver, versatile independent musician FILMORE, and rising newcomers Tyra Madison, Maddie Rose and Dawson Steagall.

Multi-Platinum chart-topper Russell Dickerson has amassed more than four billion career streams to date, with hit singles including "Yours," "Blue Tacoma," and "Every Little Thing," as well as his recent viral No. 1 "Happen To Me." He recently debuted his highly anticipated new collaboration "BOOTS" featuring Fetty Wap, marking a bold, genre-blending moment that's already generating major buzz. Known for his fiery live performances and powerhouse stage presence, Dickerson continues to solidify his reputation as one of country music's most consistent hitmakers.

Hannah Dasher is "one of Nashville's best kept secrets," says Whiskey Riff, with her infectious voice and Southern comfort cooking. She's earned 1.5 million followers on TikTok and has opened for industry greats Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Named a CMT Next Woman of Country, Fender Next artist, and MusicRow Next Big Thing, she is sure to bring the party wherever she goes.

3x platinum certified recording artist David Nail is at the top of his game, with his forthcoming album, Flowers, releasing August 21. With multiple No. 1 hits, including "Let It Rain" and "Whatever She's Got," and a deep catalog of some of the genre's best music over the past nearly two decades, he conveys emotional vulnerability that speaks volumes to listeners across the globe.

Known for his larger-than-life stage presence and undeniable charm, singer-songwriter and pianist Jacob Tolliver is a standout entertainer. Previously, the Portsmouth, Ohio-born performer was discovered and debuted in the Las Vegas production of "Million Dollar Quartet" and has since released piano-banging covers and dynamic original projects. He opened for the late Jerry Lee Lewis on the road before his retirement and continues to wow fans with his electrifying live shows nationwide.

Independent, cross-genre singer-songwriter FILMORE will take the stage with his uncompromising approach and boundary-pushing lyrics. He is the first country act signed to Pitbull's Mr. 305 Records, and released his newest project, Atypical earlier this year.

Country balladeer Dawson Steagall is a rising musician from Rockvale, Tennessee. His soulful storytelling ability makes him a promising artist in the genre, with his most recent performance being WME's "Losers Parking Lot Party" showcase during CMA Fest 2026. His new EP, "The Game," is available now on all streaming platforms.

Rising musicians Tyra Madison and Maddie Rose will round out the star studded lineup, showcasing their soulful storytelling through song.These artists join a star-studded lineup of previously announced talent, including Randy Travis' More Life Tour, Craig Morgan, Paul Overstreet, Drake White, Alana Springsteen, Tiera Kennedy, and many more. Visit countrycruising.com to learn more about the cruise and to book your cabin.

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