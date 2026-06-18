Alabama To Join The Late Dan Seals on 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)'

(117) Country-Rock superstar band ALABAMA, comprised of cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, will join the late Dan Seals for their brand-new duet, "Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)," releasing July 10.

Written by Seals and Allen Shamblin, "Still Reelin'" is Seals' walk down memory lane, as he expresses gratitude for the early musical influences who shaped his career, such as Elvis Presley. The nostalgic track also pays tribute to his pop-rock days before he transitioned to a country music career.

"I loved the pure heartfelt delivery in his (Dan's) voice. I felt honored to be asked to be on the song! The Seals recording is great," says Randy Owen.

Seals' cousin, the late Troy Seals, co-wrote ALABAMA's No. 1 ballad, "When We Make Love," with Mentor Williams. Released in 1984, it was put on ALABAMA's eighth album, Roll On.

This weekend, the band is hosting its annual Fan Appreciation Week event, benefiting the June Jam Foundation and DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center. The 4-day celebration hosts songwriter showcases, "Singing with the Stars" talent contest, and live entertainment.

ALABAMA is the most decorated band in country music history, with accolades including 43 No. 1 singles and over 250 industry awards (including multiple CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY Awards). Known for popular hits "Dixieland Delight," "Mountain Music," "Song of the South," and many more, their 50+ year career continues to bridge the gap between country and rock music. Founding member, Jeff Cook, passed away in 2022 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

The new duet will appear on Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, which releases on August 28. Featuring collaborations from Blake Shelton, Marie Osmond, Ned LeDoux, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, and many more, the star-studded album celebrates the life and legacy of Dan Seals.

Pre-Save "Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)" more.

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