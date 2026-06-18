Eric Church To Livestream Sold Out Red Rocks Shows

(EBM) As Eric Church returns to Red Rocks next month to celebrate 20 years of music with a trio of sold-out shows designed to be as unpredictable as they are unrepeatable, the 11-time GRAMMY nominee and nugs, the leading platform for live concert streaming, invite fans around the globe to join the celebration at nugs.net/ericchurch.

With the exclusive, pay-per-view (PPV) event covering the three-night run shows July 6-8, fans can tune in as each night promises a unique experience shaped by setting, spontaneity and the unmistakable energy that defines a Church performance.

Available in both HD and 4K, the pay-per-view events can be purchased starting today, June 18 via the nugs mobile app on iOS and Android or online via nugs.net. While mobile and desktop are the points of purchase, the shows can also be streamed on the big screen via the nugs app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and other Android TV devices.

Pricing is set at $24.99 per show in HD or $59.99 for the full three-night HD bundle. For those seeking the highest resolution experience, 4K streams are available for $29.99 per show or $74.99 for the 4K bundle. Members of the Church Choir will receive information directly on how to access a $10 discount on either bundle. Fans that are new to nugs can also select the "Buy & Subscribe" option to receive 50% off any single night PPV - and unlock the full nugs catalog of exclusive livestreams, official concert audio and more.

Church will follow the Red Rocks run with a two-night stand at Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre on July 15 & 16, in addition to playing headlining sets at festivals throughout the summer including Barefoot Country Music Fest, the California Mid-State Fair, Boots on the Bend and more.

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