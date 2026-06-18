Graham Barham Announces Club Country Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Genre-blurring pioneer Graham Barham is bringing his signature sonic blend on the road with his headlining CLUB COUNTRY TOUR, hitting cities across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Named for his just-released debut album, the CLUB COUNTRY TOUR kicks off Sept. 24 in Cocoa Beach, FL. Jake Banfield and FULLER will serve as support on select dates.

Since its release last Friday, CLUB COUNTRY has struck a chord with fans and critics alike as Entertainment Focus rated the album five stars, praising "Barham could be the genre's boldest star in quite some time...CLUB COUNTRY is an absolute riot of a record and one hell of a debut album. This music isn't meant to be taken seriously; it's meant to be enjoyed for what it is - feel-good up-tempo tunes that will make you want to dance." Overtone Magazine echoes, "From the underlying country guitars, voice and lyrics to the electric beats, the rock instrumentation behind the choruses to the rapping, it all works far better than it ever should and is an incredibly fun combination." Barham also chatted with American Songwriter and Billboard about the album and its debut single "BREAKUP (DOWN)."

Barham drew a capacity crowd to Category 10 in Nashville during CMA Fest where he previewed the project for fans. Also at CMA Fest, he performed at Spotify House just before his heroes, Florida Georgia Line, reunited for a special surprise set and packed out the Chevy Vibes stage for his daytime set.

CLUB COUNTRY TOUR

Sept. 24 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Dirty Birds Tiki Bar & Grill *

Sept. 25 - Stuart, FL - Terra Fermata *

Sept. 26 - Largo, FL - Cowboys Dance Hall *

Oct. 2 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^

Oct. 3 - Montreal, QC - Le Petit Campus ^

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft ^

Oct. 9 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar ^

Oct. 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend ^

Nov. 17 - Spokane, WA - The District *

Nov. 18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret *

Nov. 19 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge *

Nov. 20 - Bend, OR - Domino Room *

* with FULLER

^ with Jake Banfield

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