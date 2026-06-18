Hear Waylon Wyatt's New Song 'Leave It Alone'

(Darkroom Records) Waylon Wyatt releases "Leave It Alone," out now via Music Soup/Darkroom Records. Written early in the creation of his upcoming debut album, Dustpiles, the new single marks a return to Waylon's songwriting roots. Produced by Tofer Brown and written solely by Waylon, the track puts his distinctive storytelling and artistry front and center.

"Leave It Alone" opens with a gentle acoustic guitar and Waylon's raw vocals, setting the tone for a heartfelt reflection on lost love and lingering regret. Through lyrics like, "I can't help that I'm still in love," he captures the pain of watching an ex move on while wishing things had ended differently. The track highlights a level of emotional honesty and songwriting maturity well beyond his 19 years.

Waylon says of the track: "I always want to be able to go back to my roots and what started this whole music thing in the first place. In this case it was being able to write a whole song by myself. This is one that I solo wrote when I landed in Australia for CMC."

Dustpiles is a deeply personal collection of songs exploring love and loss, revealing Waylon at his most introspective and vulnerable. Widely recognized for his acclaimed songwriting, the project also marks a creative turning point for the artist. For the first time, Waylon steps outside his comfort zone to collaborate with a diverse group of songwriters and producers, including Joe Becker (Sam Barber), Tofer Brown (Tim McGraw, Old Dominion), and Anderson East (Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Ty Myers) to name a few.

Building on his momentum, Waylon got a surprise invitation from collaborator and friend Wyatt Flores during CMA Fest to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 22. He then delivered a standout performance at Bonnaroo this past weekend, adding another milestone to his breakout year.

Waylon will bring his signature storytelling and energy to stages internationally spanning across North American, Europe, and Australia for the "Dustpiles World Tour." Playing his biggest venues to date, the tour will officially kick off in August and runs through January 2027.

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