Watch Ryan Bingham's 'Let The Big Dog Eat' Video

(Sacks & Co) Acclaimed Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Ryan Bingham shares the official music video for his song, "Let The Big Dog Eat," a track from his new album with The Texas Gentlemen, They Call Us The Lucky Ones. .
Directed by Scott Ballew (Love Letter to Texas), the video was filmed earlier this spring during Bingham's special album release show at The Long Time in Austin, TX. Set at the vintage sandlot field home to the Texas Playboys, the video captures a day of community and live music, with young actor Josi Gonzalez starring as a mysterious newcomer who quickly becomes the center of attention.
"There's nothing funnier to me than seeing kids do adult things as parody on screen," shares Ballew, "When Ryan sent me the final mix of 'Let The Big Dogs Eat,' my imagination went straight to some sort of satire where Sinners meets Little Rascals. What if a 9-year-old kid was the most dangerous Mississippi Delta blues hustler around? Without much of a plan and no storyboards, the narrative unfolded as naturally as it possibly could have: a mysterious out-of-town hustler comes through, upstages Ryan on guitar, makes a few bucks shootin' dice and playing cards with the old timers, wins big on the dog race, hits a home run, and leaves a legend. I feel like the video was made much like how the album was made. With a very Sandlot kind of spirit-raw, unrehearsed, and alive. There's a swagger to it that matches the lyrics, and an innocence that reflects the pure nature in which the songs were recorded."
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