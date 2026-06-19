Sunny Black Releases 'Single Wide' 3-Pack

(Atlantic) Rising country artist Sunny Black continues his ascent with today's premiere of Single Wide, a brand new 3-pack available now here.
Co-written by Sunny with some of Nashville's finest songwriters, the EP - the title of which pays homage to Black's humble beginnings growing up in North Carolina - includes the lead track, "Bad Idea," alongside "Pretty Brown Eyes" and "Breaking Even."
Sunny is currently introducing audiences to the songs of Single Wide on his first major US live schedule, traveling as special guest on 3x GRAMMY award-winner Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026. Dates resume tomorrow, June 20, at Bangor, ME's Maine Savings Amphitheater and then continue through July 4 at Milwaukee, WI's renowned Summerfest. In addition, Black will be among the stars performing at the 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show, set for Nashville, TN's Nashville Palace on Saturday, June 27.
SUNNY BLACK 2026 TOUR DATES
June 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
June 23 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 27 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace *
July 3 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
All Dates w/ Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026
Except * 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show
Sunny Black Joins Jelly Roll On The Little Ass Shed Tour 2026
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows- Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast- Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album- more
Eric Church Joins Kenny Chesney At Kick Off Of His 2nd Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Cole Swindell's 'Girl Dad' Video- Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album- more
mgk Livestreaming Tonight's Concert in Indianapolis- Skilla Baby Taps Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller For 'Face Card'- Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'- more
Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Yeat Gets Animated For 'Million Dollar Minion' Video
KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows
Rolling Stones Launching Speaking In Tongues Podcast
Crashing Wayward Unleash 'Going Blind' Video
Watch Parker Barrow's 'Nothin' Left To Save' Video
Dark Funeral Announce New Live Album 'A Beast To Praise'
Joe Bonamassa Releases The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork
Kerry King Expands 'From Hell I Rise' Album