Sunny Black Releases 'Single Wide' 3-Pack

(Atlantic) Rising country artist Sunny Black continues his ascent with today's premiere of Single Wide, a brand new 3-pack available now here.

Co-written by Sunny with some of Nashville's finest songwriters, the EP - the title of which pays homage to Black's humble beginnings growing up in North Carolina - includes the lead track, "Bad Idea," alongside "Pretty Brown Eyes" and "Breaking Even."

Sunny is currently introducing audiences to the songs of Single Wide on his first major US live schedule, traveling as special guest on 3x GRAMMY award-winner Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026. Dates resume tomorrow, June 20, at Bangor, ME's Maine Savings Amphitheater and then continue through July 4 at Milwaukee, WI's renowned Summerfest. In addition, Black will be among the stars performing at the 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show, set for Nashville, TN's Nashville Palace on Saturday, June 27.

SUNNY BLACK 2026 TOUR DATES

June 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

June 23 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 27 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace *

July 3 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

All Dates w/ Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026

Except * 36th Annual Keith Whitley Memorial Ride & Show

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