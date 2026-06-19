The War And Treaty Streaming 'The Story Of Michael And Tanya'

(Atlantic) 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty make their Atlantic Outpost label debut today with their hugely anticipated fifth studio album, The Story of Michael and Tanya, available now here.

The Story of Michael and Tanya - which marks The War And Treaty's follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed Plus One - includes the brand new single, "You Can't Hurt Me Anymore," joined today by an romantic official music video.

The strikingly soulful track is co-written by the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter with 12x GRAMMY Award-winning superstar songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, a conscious choice further aligning the genre-spanning duo with an everlasting soul/R&B lineage that includes Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and Donny Hathaway.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as "Duo/Group of the Year" and "Emerging Artist of the Year," as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious "Best New Artist" nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. Michael and Tanya Trotter now take a bold step into a new chapter with their Atlantic Outpost debut album, The Story of Michael and Tanya. Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the characteristically eclectic project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, and Wynonna. Songs like the first single, "Don't Say Goodbye," make it abundantly clear that a vibrant new energy now guides The War And Treaty, driven by honest and unique conversational perspectives. Beyond its remarkable collaborations, The Story of Michael and Tanya also thoughtfully seeks to expand Ray Charles' idea that the best music exists in the tension between sacred sounds and secular desires. Given that Michael and Tanya Trotter are a married couple, their ability to explore that space is obvious. From the honky-tonk-meets-juke-joint storytelling of "Darlene & Gene" to the five-alarm love and heartbreak anthem, "Holy Ghost Fire," The Story of Michael and Tanya sees The War And Treaty wholly confronting their core truths while ascending to new heights of transcendent artistic power.

"For The War And Treaty, feeling every aspect of what we're writing and singing has grown from representing routine emotions to now demanding that people connect with our spirit," says Michael Trotter Jr.

"Evoking hard, honest emotions first required me to find those parts in myself," Tanya Trotter adds. "Once you find them, there's a strength to the urgency that feels like you'll be at your wits' end if you don't express that emotion."

Widely hailed for high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances featuring powerhouse vocals and an authentic blend of Americana, soul, and country, The War And Treaty will celebrate the arrival of The Story of Michael and Tanya with wide-ranging international live schedule highlighted by headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, a one-night-only triple bill with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples at Vienna, VA's renowned Wolf Trap (July 18). and a very special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium set for Sunday, September 13.

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