Andrew Farriss 'Rolling Home' With New Single

(2911) Andrew Farriss, one of Australia's most respected songwriters and artists, releases his new single "Rolling Home", offering another public preview of his upcoming album, The Prospector, due out July 10, 2026 via Rockingham Holdings Pty Ltd / AWAL (The Orchard).

Written by Andrew Farriss and Jessica Odette Chalker, produced by Farriss, and recorded at Beaird Music Group Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, "Rolling Home" captures the emotional pull between ambition and belonging - the dream of leaving, the ache of distance, and the realization that home may hold more meaning than the world beyond it first promised.

"Rolling Home is about the emotions most of us have felt about leaving home for the first time, to go explore another place, another city, another town," says Farriss. "Especially for those who come from small towns into the big city, and then the desire to return to their roots, realizing maybe the fantasy of the big city doesn't match up to reality."

The single features Farriss on lead vocals, with Evan Hitchings on drums, Eli Beaird on bass, Troy Lancaster on electric guitar, Billy Justineau on piano, Scotty Sanders on slide guitar, Devin Malone on acoustic guitar, Tammy Rogers King on fiddle, and backing vocals from Angie Primm, Gale Mayes, and Marti Dodson. The track was engineered by Jim DeBlanc, Rob Lane, and David Buchanan, with mastering by Don Bartley.

"Rolling Home" arrives as part of an already unfolding album campaign for The Prospector, with six of the album's 12 songs now released and a growing visual component that includes official music videos for six tracks, along with a lyric video. Together, the releases point toward a record built on movement, memory, observation, and the universal search for home, truth, love, and meaning.

"The song 'Rolling Home' suits 'The Prospector' album because the grass is not always greener on the other side of life," Farriss says. "It's about enjoying the time you have today and in the minutes and seconds of your life right now."

For Farriss, The Prospector is more than an album title. It is a statement of purpose.

"I chose 'THE PROSPECTOR' as my album title because of the 12 songs on the album, especially the lyrics and the many references made to searching for things in life ... whether you are searching for gold physically or for the gold in heartfelt meaningful relationships with others," he says.

The album marks Farriss' second solo release and follows his 2021 self-titled debut, which delivered high-rotation singles including "Come Midnight" and "Good Momma Bad," while "You Are My Rock" reached the U.S. Billboard Indicator Top 100. His song "With The Kelly Gang" later earned a Golden Guitar nomination for Heritage Song of the Year, recognized for its storytelling rooted in Australian history.

Describing the new record, Farriss says, "'The Prospector' album is my second solo release. It is a little more mellow than my first album, and a little bit more introspective lyrically, but I'm pleased with the recordings and songs on the album."

That introspection runs through the album's themes of observation, truth, love, hardship, and hope.

"A lot of inspiration for the lyrics and songwriting on The Prospector album was drawn from observing the lives of people and cultures, the awesome power of our Earth, our home and the politics of modern media," Farriss says. "Sometimes if you don't look, or you cannot look, you can't see what's really happening around you."

Across the record, Farriss' perspective is both grounded and searching - shaped by decades of songwriting, international experience, and the rhythm of life on his New South Wales farm, where he writes between touring, family life, and seasons.

In 2024, he reached a major solo milestone when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, with Keith Urban appearing as a special guest during his performance (12/14/24). Farriss will return to the Opry stage on Friday, July 10th to celebrate the release of The Prospector.

Earlier in his career, Farriss helped shape one of the most influential bands in modern music as co-founder and contributing songwriter of INXS, whose global legacy includes more than 70 million records sold worldwide, ten Australian Top 10 singles, seven U.S. Top 10 singles, three Grammy nominations, a BRIT Award, multiple MTV Music Awards, seven ARIA Awards, and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

With The Prospector, Farriss continues to build a solo body of work that honors his legacy while moving clearly into his own Country/Americana chapter. The album includes songs written by Farriss alone as well as collaborations with writers including Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Steve Bogard, Sam James, Jess Chalker, Ciaran Gribbin, Lawrie Minson, Ryan Necci, Jacob Reese Thornton, Buck Johnson, and Wally Brandt.

"I've been songwriting since I was a teenager and I continue now to write songs in my later life," Farriss says. "Songwriting can be excruciatingly difficult and yet at other times the songwriting ideas can come so easily it's ridiculous ... but the challenge is always there to get it right."

Produced entirely by Farriss and mastered by Don Bartley, The Prospector will be available as a digital album, CD, and vinyl. The album's 12-song track listing includes "Gold Rush To Ghost Town," "Southern Cross Shines," "Rolling Home," "Honesty," "Mending Fences," "Before You," "Something Stronger," "Truth or Consequences," "Someone For Everyone," "Looking Everywhere," "I've Got Eyes On It," and "I'll See You Again."

For Farriss, the album ultimately returns to the universal search at the heart of its title.

"When I look back at the recording and songwriting that took place to produce The Prospector album, the thing I've realized about myself and many other people is we are all prospecting - searching for something in life, whether we realize it or not," he says. "The important thing is to keep searching for the light, love and happiness rather than searching for the dark side of life."

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