Watch Cole Swindell's 'Girl Dad' Video

(Warner) Cole Swindell released the heartfelt "Girl Dad". The track, written by Swindell, Michael Tyler, and Ben Stennis, and produced by Sam Ellis, is a soulful reflection on Cole's personal journey after losing his father, who passed away in 2013.
Cole was inspired to write "Girl Dad" after reflecting on what he would say to his father today, if given the chance. Nearly a decade after the release of "You Should Be Here," Swindell revisits the themes that first defined the song and reflects on the many ways his life has changed in the years since. A stirring piano-driven ballad, "Girl Dad" captures both the joy of welcoming a daughter with the heartbreak of not being able to share that milestone with his father.
Extending that narrative beyond the lyrics, the accompanying music video traces the same journey. Continuing Swindell's work with director Michael Monaco, and filmed in a similarly intimate style, the "Girl Dad" Official Music Video serves as a continuation of the story told in "You Should Be Here," highlighting the enduring impact of a loss that remains present through life's most meaningful moments.
The "Girl Dad" Official Music Video is out now. Swindell gave his fans, The Down Home Crew, an exclusive viewing at CMA Fest.
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