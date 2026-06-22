Blake Shelton Scores A Hit With 'Let Him In Anyway'

(POP) Country music superstar Blake Shelton continues to build momentum with his latest single, "Let Him In Anyway," which has climbed into the Top 30 on Country radio and experienced a 30% increase in streaming.

Written by Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark and Carson Wallace, "Let Him In Anyway" has become one of Shelton's most personally meaningful recordings. "If you can hear this song and it doesn't punch you in the gut and break your heart, you probably need to be examined in other ways," Shelton said.

"I just wanted this song to have a platform and a way to be heard. That's what I love about our writers in Nashville and what I love about country music in general. Great songs come out of this town every day, and every now and then you're lucky enough to get your hands on one. I think this is one of those songs."

The song's impact extends beyond radio, with fans quickly connecting with the official music video, further fueling the track's growing success across streaming and digital platforms. The music video is available here.

The song's momentum comes on the heels of Shelton's performance at CMA Fest earlier this month. Fans who weren't able to attend the Nashville event can catch the performance when "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" airs Thursday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

"I love coming to CMA Fest and everything I get to do here, but the stadium show is the centerpiece of it all," Shelton said. "My first appearance at CMA Fest was in 2001, and 25 years later I'm still getting invited back. I know how lucky I am and how rare that is, so I'm taking it all in and enjoying every minute."

Hosted by Riley Green and Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer, "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" is a three-hour television event featuring unforgettable performances, special collaborations and standout moments captured during the 2026 CMA Fest in Nashville, giving fans front-row access to one of Country Music's most star-studded weekends.

Related Stories

Blake Shelton Leads New Performers For 61st ACM Awards

Blake Shelton Adds Eight New Las Vegas Shows

Blake Shelton Kicks Off His Las Vegas Residency

Blake Shelton Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'

News > Blake Shelton