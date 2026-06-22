Ella Langley Expands Her Sold-Out 'The Dandelion Tour'

(Columbia) Ella Langley announced an extension of her sold-out The Dandelion Tour, adding 21 new dates to her headline arena run. The newly announced leg kicks off August 20 in Green Bay, WI and continues through October 31 in Saint Paul, MN, with stops across the country, including landmark performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two nights at Los Angeles' famed Greek Theatre.

The announcement arrives amid a landmark year for Ella. Fresh off a sweep at the ACM Awards where she won all seven awards she was nominated for, and two recent American Music Award wins, Ella continues one of the most dominant runs in music. Her No. 1 and RIAA Platinum-certified album Dandelion has produced two of the year's biggest country records: the history-making 4X Platinum single "Choosin' Texas," which became the first song by a woman to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, and Platinum hit "Be Her," which recently became the fastest solo female song to reach No. 1 at Country radio in the last decade.

Executive produced alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, Dandelion has further established Ella as one of the defining voices of her generation, pairing fearless songwriting with arena-sized ambition and an unmistakable point of view.

Tickets to 'The Dandelion Tour' will be available via presale beginning Thursday, June 25. Fans can register to access presale tickets on ellalangley.com/tour. General on-sale begins on Friday, June 26 at 10am local time.

Date City Venue/Event

8/20/26 Green Bay, WI Resch Center (#, %)

8/22/26 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena (#, %)

8/28/26 Auburn, AL Neville Arena (#, &)

8/29/26 Auburn, AL Neville Arena (#, &)

9/10/26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center (#, &)

9/11/26 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center (#, &)

9/12/26 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum (#, &)

9/17/26 Oxford, MS SJB Pavilion (@, %)

9/18/26 Athens, GA Akins Ford Arena (@, %)

9/19/26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena (@, %)

9/24/26 Knoxville, TN Food City Center (@, %)

9/25/26 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center (@, %)

9/26/26 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena (@, %)

10/7/26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (@, &)

10/9/26 Tulsa, OK BOK Center (@, %)

10/10/26 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena (@, %)

10/13/26 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (@, %)

10/14/26 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (@, %)

10/29/26 Des Moines, IA Casey's Center (@, &)

10/30/26 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena (@, &)

10/31/26 Saint Paul, MN Grand Casino Arena (@, &)

Support Acts

# ERNEST

@ Kameron Marlowe

& Gabriella Rose

% Laci Kaye Booth

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