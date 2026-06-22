Hear New Songs From Brantley Gilbert's 'Sins Of The Father'

(EBM) Brantley Gilbert delivers two new songs from his eighth studio album SINS OF THE FATHER, set for release July 24 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville: title track "SINS OF THE FATHER" and "GOOD OL' BOYS," available now.

"SINS OF THE FATHER" was born from Gilbert's honest concern about how his actions would impact the next generation. It emerged as the "most country song on the album," imparts Gilbert, with his unvarnished vocal joined by a twangy, drop-tuned acoustic guitar:

"Momma Tried" on the FM

Mine cried on the pew

Daddy wore out his belt

And I still made the news

He always said it hurt him more than me

And one night I heard Daddy down on his knees

I've done my dirt

And I've been washed in the water

Lord I go to church

And I'm still learning the gospel

But tonight Lord I pray for our sons and our daughters

Don't make 'em pay for the sins of the father

I pray they don't pay for the sins of the father

Meanwhile, explosive "GOOD OL' BOYS" is tailor made for Gilbert's six-piece juggernaut of a touring band, which has shared tours with Five Finger Death Punch and Nickelback. "That song goes harder than probably anything I've ever written," he admits.

No stranger to pushing country's evolutionary curve, SINS OF THE FATHER goes beyond sonic innovation, to confront the ugly truth. Fusing heartfelt country values with explosive energy and barbed-wire R&B swagger, he describes the project as a deeply personal playlist, once again ready to meet fans where they are.

"As long as there's a box in country music, I know where I belong," the Georgia-born hitmaker says. "And that's right on the outside of it. All of my albums are a chapter of my life and this one's no different. I don't have skeletons in the closet - my sh*t's out in the open. So if there's any piece of my story that could help somebody, I'm cheating them if I keep it to myself."

The moments here are often heavy - both emotionally and in guitar-driven sonic power, exemplified by today's releases. Co-produced with rock-schooled collaborator Brock Berryhill (Twenty One Pilots, Kane Brown), SINS OF THE FATHER marks some of the hardest-hitting work of Gilbert's career, yet the diesel-fueled two-lane trap he helped pioneer is never far away. Bottomless distortion and pounding drums join melodic, gravel-road grooves, while the bare bones of country soul turn painful realities into three-chords-and-the-truth.

Currently climbing the charts at Country radio, Gilbert recently premiered the official music video for lead single "GOOD DAMN" and released the deeply personal "F****D ME UP," with MusicRow praising, "his gripping, broken vocal on this ballad grabs ahold and doesn't let go...it's a powerful thing."

Along with today's release, Gilbert also launches his latest merch collection featuring youth sizes, marking his first-ever merch drop to include children's sizing. The collection includes four t-shirt and two hoodie designs. To view and purchase the collection, visit BrantleyGilbert.com.

In addition to readying his new album, Gilbert's already had an exceptionally busy year, helping set a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to crowd surf, as Pauline Kana (known online as "Gangster Granny"), completed the feat during his set in Bellville, Texas on May 2. Earlier this year, Gilbert served as the Grand Marshal for Round 13 of the Monster Energy SMX World Championships at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

He also launched Real American Beer Zero after becoming an investor and equity partner of Real American Beer (RAB). RAB Zero is the company's first non-alcoholic beer with $1 per case sold of RAB Zero going to the USO in addition to ongoing donations tied directly to sales, supporting active-duty service members and their families.

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