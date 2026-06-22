New Album Of Unearthed Songs Recorded By Waylon Jennings Set For Release

(BHM) Shooter Jennings announces the release of Diamonds, a new album of previously unheard songs by his legendary father, Waylon Jennings. The title track was featured on a special CBS Sunday Morning story on Shooter and Waylon Jennings.

Diamonds is the second in a series of albums featuring unknown recordings by Waylon Jennings that his son Shooter Jennings recently unearthed. Diamonds is heralded by the title track out today. The song features a surprise appearance by the late great Glen Campbell, who joins Gordon Payne, Jerry Bridges, Carter Robertson, Barney Robertson, Rance Wasson, the collective known as the Waylors, in backing Waylon Jennings.

"This track eluded me," says Shooter Jennings. "I kept finding it across three different sessions while I was going through my father's work. At first, I was very confused because of the sound of the guitar as to what it was. Suddenly, upon listening to the whole thing, I realized Glen Campbell had stopped by the studio and they recorded this little gem on a late December night in 1978. The remaining members of the Waylors helped put the picture together. It quickly became one of my favorite recordings that my dad ever made and I knew I had to have a whole album centered around it."

Shooter shared the first installment of newly uncovered songs last year with Songbird, which was met by widespread acclaim from such publications as NY Times, the Tennessean, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Stereogum, Variety, American Songwriter, Parade, Whiskey Riff, Holler Country and many more.

Physical copies (CD's, LP's, Cassettes) and downloads of Diamonds will be available on November 13, and the album will be available to stream on all digital platforms starting December 11 via Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers.

"Back in 2024 when I opened my dad's personal recording archives, I found a treasure trove of unheard recordings. It was a life-altering event and immediately ignited a feeling of urgency to get these recordings out there to our family of fans who had so loyally kept him alive by listening to and singing his music.

Last year I released Songbird and I was so touched and delighted at how well-received this music was for my dad. With his voice exalted, I was very excited to deliver on my promise for more music. So, here it goes! I give to you guys: Diamonds.

In the process of combing through and cataloging all of his recordings, I started to get a grasp on all of the music that had not been heard before, and a story started to emerge in my mind. The way I wanted to reveal all of this music to the world was part of my job. With Songbird I knew it would be an emotional journey, hearing Waylon, in his prime, sing new songs to us was going to hit hard. A set of songs almost immediately presented itself to me as Songbird. But there was a second set forming, anchored by the mysterious song "Diamonds". It was a higher energy album, a "younger man's" album, if you will.

I immediately knew which songs were attaching themselves to the second album, and they all shared stories about the rollercoaster of relationships and unrequited love. Among the many Jessi Colter songs I found in the batch, two stood out as part of what Diamonds was becoming, so I selected them to add to the album to weave the tale a little more colorfully. Again, the Waylors and legendary harp player Mickey Raphael helped me close the book on a few of these songs. We had a blast. Now, I'm done and Diamonds is in your hands. Pour yourself a cup of something, turn down the lights and let's take a ride together." -Shooter Jennings

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