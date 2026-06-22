The War And Treaty Announce U.S. Tour

(Atlantic) The War And Treaty will celebrate the arrival of their eagerly awaited new album, The Story of Michael and Tanya, with a major US headline tour. Dates begin October 7 at Fayetteville, AR's Walton Arts Center and then travel through late November.
Artist Presales begin Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 am (local). Venue Presales start Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify Presales follow on Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 am (local). All Presales end Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 pm (local). General On-Sales get underway Friday, June 26 at 10:00 am (local).
The War And Treaty's Atlantic Outpost label debut, The Story of Michael and Tanya, is out now. The album - which marks The War And Treaty's long anticipated fifth studio LP and follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed Plus One - includes the brand new single, "You Can't Hurt Me Anymore," joined by a romantic official music video streaming via YouTube. The strikingly soulful track is co-written by the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter with 12x GRAMMY Award-winning superstar songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, a conscious choice further aligning the genre-spanning duo with an everlasting soul/R&B lineage that includes Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, and Donny Hathaway.
Widely hailed for high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances featuring powerhouse vocals and an authentic blend of Americana, soul, and country, The War And Treaty will spend much of the summer traveling North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom on a wide-ranging international live schedule. Highlights include headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, a one-night-only triple bill with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples at Vienna, VA's renowned Wolf Trap (July 18). and a very special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium set for Sunday, September 13.
THE WAR AND TREATY TOUR DATES
June 24 - Louisville, KY - WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
June 25 - Decatur, GA - Decatur WatchFest %
July 5 - Glynde Place, East Sussex, UK - Love Supreme Jazz Festival %
July 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Festival %
July 10 - San Javier, Spain - San Javier Jazz Festival @ Auditorio Parque Almansa
July 16 - New York, NY - River & Blues Concert Series @ Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park
July 18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ^
July 19 - Lynchburg, VA - Historic Academy Theatre @ The Academy Center of the Arts
July 23 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
July 24 - Morgantown, VA - Ruby Summer Concert Series @ at Ruby Amphitheater
July 31 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts
August 1 - Wadsworth, OH - Celestia Theater at Wadsworth Square
August 13 - Portland, OR - Topaz Farm
August 15 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Festival %
September 2 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery
September 4 - Orlando, FL - EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival %
September 5 - Orlando, FL - EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival %
September 11 - Bristol, TN-VA - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion %
September 13 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
September 19 - Marion, IN - Amplify Marion %
October 2 - Beaver Dam, KY - Stomp and Holler %
October 7 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center *
October 9 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium
October 10 - Kohler, WI - Kohler Memorial Theater *
October 13 - Carmel, IN - Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre *
October 16 - Laramie, WY - A&S Auditorium *
October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room *
October 20 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre *
October 21 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
October 23 - Kalispell, MT - McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center *
October 24 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre *
October 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *
October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum *
October 30 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn *
October 31 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *
November 1 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater *
November 3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *
November 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre *
November 5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater *
November 7 - Omaha, NE - Barnato *
November 8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
November 9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
November 12 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *
November 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *
November 15 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *
November 16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair *
November 17 - New York, NY - Sony Hall *
November 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia *
November 20 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom *
November 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *
November 22 - Gainesville, FL - Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts *
April 9-11, 2027 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend %
% Festival Appearance
^ w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples
* Newly Announced Date
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