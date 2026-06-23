Carly Pearce Shares New Song 'She Don't' And Announces 'Honest Woman' Album

(BBR) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning country star Carly Pearce announces her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Honest Woman, will arrive August 28 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

The new track "She Don't" which dropped today alongside the album announcement. Available now on all platforms, the song further highlights Carly's witty lyricism and love of storytelling with her traditional country sensibilities for a sure-to-be fan favorite.

Co-produced by Pearce with longtime collaborator Ben West, Honest Woman sees Pearce embrace every aspect of who she was, is, and will become through narrative-driven lyrics and a sonic return to form. Including features with Riley Green, Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle, the album leans into her bluegrass roots and focuses on authentic country craftsmanship. Honest Woman is an 'honest' portrayal of life's journey delivered by a woman who understands that it's the fullness of time that defines you.

"When I started making Honest Woman, I found myself rediscovering who I am and why I wanted to be a country music singer in the first place," says Pearce. "This album takes me back to the beginning of my story, where the sounds of classic country and bluegrass music shaped who I am. I'm so proud of this body of work, and I truly feel like it's my best yet."

Anticipation was at an all-time high during CMA Fest as the phrase "Honest Woman" was seen in various places around Nashville - from her "Carly's Closet" charity pop-up that raised $20,000 for the CMA Foundation, to the sidewalks outside her CMA Artist of the Day panel moderated by Hillary Scott of Lady A and performances at Nissan Stadium, Billboard Live at Category 10, SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour and Spotify House - leading Pearce's fans to speculate if Honest Woman was the title of her forthcoming album.

In addition to today's release, "She Don't," Pearce's forthcoming album will include current single and "blockbuster duet" (Billboard) with Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," along with the "delightfully snarky & sassy" (Music Row) "You Can Have Him," "honest anthem" (Rolling Stone) "Church Girl" and the "unfiltered, introspective" (Billboard) "Dream Come True." As Pearce is readying Honest Woman, each track continues to define "the tone for her most vulnerable era yet" (The Tennessean).

Honest Woman Track List

1. "Dream Come True"

2. "Church Girl"

3. "She Don't"

4. "You Can Have Him"

5. "How Long"

6. "WWJD"

7. "Same Circus"

8. "Happy For Myself"

9. "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" Carly Pearce & Riley Green

10. "I Don't Have The Heart"

11. "He Don't Like My Dogs"

12. "Leave My Heart Alone"

13. "Who's Lying Here" Carly Pearce & Dan Tyminski

14. "Daisy"

15. "What If You Loved Me" Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski

16. "Why God Why Me"

To support the album, Pearce will be performing special two-night residencies across North America. Kicking off September 10 with two nights in Detroit, Pearce will bring her "Honest Woman: Up Close" live shows presented by Conundrum Wines to intimate venues in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston before concluding with two nights in New York City. Belle Frantz will join Pearce as support.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 23 at 12pm local time with the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, where members can redeem their code for tickets to the tour.

CARLY PEARCE - "HONEST WOMAN: UP CLOSE" ROUTING

Thursday, September 10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall*

Friday, September 11 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall*

Wednesday, September 16 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed*

Thursday, September 17 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed*

Friday, September 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

Saturday, September 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

Sunday, September 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour*

Tuesday, September 29 - Los Angeles, CA - GRAMMY Museum

Thursday, October 15 - Toronto, ON - Toronto Opera House*

Friday, October 16 - Toronto, ON - Toronto Opera House*

Sunday, October 18 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

Monday, October 19 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

Wednesday, October 21 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

Thursday, October 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

*With support from Belle Frantz

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