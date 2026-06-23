Cole Swindell Scores A Hit With New Single 'Dad Girl'

(Warner) Multi-Platinum selling superstar Cole Swindell is #1 Most Added at country radio this week with his new heartfelt single, "Girl Dad," released via Warner Records Nashville last Friday. The poignant track also marks his career best single add day.

"I've always said country radio has been there for me long before I ever moved to Nashville," shared Swindell. "There's no chance I'd be where I am today without all the songs and artists that inspired me and helped me through life along the way."

He continued, "To put a song this special out in the world and to see the support right out of the gate from all these stations means so much to me and my family. Thanks to everyone who's shared what this song means to them and for making my first Father's Day weekend last just a little bit longer. Biggest add day of my career."

The track, written by Swindell, Michael Tyler, and Ben Stennis, and produced by Sam Ellis, is a soulful reflection on Cole's personal journey after losing his father, who passed away in 2013.

Swindell was inspired to write "Girl Dad" after reflecting on what he would say to his father today, if given the chance. Continuing Swindell's work with director Michael Monaco, and filmed in a similarly intimate style, the "Girl Dad" Official Music Video serves as a continuation of the story told in the career-defining No. 1 hit "You Should Be Here," highlighting the enduring impact of a loss that remains present through life's most meaningful moments.

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