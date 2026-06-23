Dan Ashley Honors America's 250th Birthday With 'Stars Still Shine'

(BNP) Dan Ashley's "Stars Still Shine" celebrates America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, with a message rooted in gratitude, reflection and hope. Written as a tribute to the nation's enduring promise of prosperity, possibility and freedom, the song honors the journey America has taken over the past 250 years while acknowledging the challenges that have shaped it.
At its heart, "Stars Still Shine" is an invitation to come together in appreciation for what this country represents, while extending a universal message of pride, unity and belonging to listeners around the world. The new music, written by Dan Ashley and co-produced with Bille Bentley is available today on all digital streaming platforms.
"Stars Still Shine" was written and performed by Dan Ashley and recorded at Bill Bentley Productions. The official video with visual storytelling and nostalgic charm was co-produced by Dan Ashley and Bill Bentley in support of the new song is available on his artist's official YouTube Channel.
Dan Ashley shares, "I am very excited to share this song with everyone as we mark a very special milestone in our great nation's history. I truly hope that 'Stars Still Shine' will resonate with listeners and be a part of their July 4th celebration this year and every year."
"Working with Dan to bring his artistic visions to life is such a joy. He has so much passion and creativity as a songwriter and knows exactly what he wants to accomplish and we work together in a way that brings out the best in both of us," stated Bill Bentley - producer.
"Smoke hangs over Boston Bay
Midnight riders light the way
Thirteen stars in a wild young sky
Freedom, hope, and sacrifice
Twenty-five times ten
Reminded once again
Of what's been lost, what's been won
And given to this native son
Stars still shine
On that flag of blue, red, and white
Stars still shine
Over factories and fields
Midnight highways and rusted wheels
Stars still shine
Stars still shine
On this land of yours and mine..."
With "Stars Still Shine" Dan Ashley delivers lead vocals on the track, while Bentley provides lead and rhythm guitar, bass and background vocals, bringing a cohesive, musician-driven production approach to the project.
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