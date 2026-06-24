David Nail and Will Hoge Teaming Up For For Intimate Shows

(117) David Nail and Will Hoge are set to visit seven cities for An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge. The special co-headlining tour will feature stripped-down performances, storytelling, and intimate renditions of fan favorites and brand-new material, highlighting the raw artistry and songwriting that have defined both Nail and Hoge's careers.

Both acclaimed singer-songwriters are widely regarded as among the best in their respective genres, and together they promise an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evening of live music defined by raw, honest, and deeply vulnerable songwriting.

Unafraid to share personal experiences through their music, both artists bring a level of authenticity that makes for a rare, emotionally resonant live experience that connects with audiences in a deeply human way.

An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge Tour Dates:

Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center for the Arts' Bomhard Theater

Dec. 3 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

Dec. 4 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit

Dec. 5 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit

Dec. 6 - Clearwater, FL - Wiley House Concerts

Dec. 7 - St. Augustine, FL - The Waterworks

Dec. 9 - Athens, GA - Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo

Dec. 10 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre

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