.

David Nail and Will Hoge Teaming Up For For Intimate Shows

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 24, 2026 11:03 AM EDT
David Nail and Will Hoge Teaming Up For For Intimate Shows

(117) David Nail and Will Hoge are set to visit seven cities for An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge. The special co-headlining tour will feature stripped-down performances, storytelling, and intimate renditions of fan favorites and brand-new material, highlighting the raw artistry and songwriting that have defined both Nail and Hoge's careers.

Both acclaimed singer-songwriters are widely regarded as among the best in their respective genres, and together they promise an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evening of live music defined by raw, honest, and deeply vulnerable songwriting.

Unafraid to share personal experiences through their music, both artists bring a level of authenticity that makes for a rare, emotionally resonant live experience that connects with audiences in a deeply human way.

An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge Tour Dates:
Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center for the Arts' Bomhard Theater
Dec. 3 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
Dec. 4 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit
Dec. 5 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit
Dec. 6 - Clearwater, FL - Wiley House Concerts
Dec. 7 - St. Augustine, FL - The Waterworks
Dec. 9 - Athens, GA - Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo
Dec. 10 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre

Related Stories
David Nail and Will Hoge Teaming Up For For Intimate Shows

Russell Dickerson, David Nail, Hannah Dasher, and More Added To Country Cruising

David Nail Expands Down To The Studs Tour

Hear David Nail's New Single 'She Knows'

David Nail Announces Flowers, His First Album In A Decade

News > David Nail

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more

Day In Pop

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more

Reviews

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

RockPile: O Canada!

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR

Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video

Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour

William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert

Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'

Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records

Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'