David Nail and Will Hoge Teaming Up For For Intimate Shows

(117) David Nail and Will Hoge are set to visit seven cities for An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge. The special co-headlining tour will feature stripped-down performances, storytelling, and intimate renditions of fan favorites and brand-new material, highlighting the raw artistry and songwriting that have defined both Nail and Hoge's careers.
Both acclaimed singer-songwriters are widely regarded as among the best in their respective genres, and together they promise an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evening of live music defined by raw, honest, and deeply vulnerable songwriting.
Unafraid to share personal experiences through their music, both artists bring a level of authenticity that makes for a rare, emotionally resonant live experience that connects with audiences in a deeply human way.
An Evening With David Nail and Will Hoge Tour Dates:
Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center for the Arts' Bomhard Theater
Dec. 3 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
Dec. 4 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit
Dec. 5 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit
Dec. 6 - Clearwater, FL - Wiley House Concerts
Dec. 7 - St. Augustine, FL - The Waterworks
Dec. 9 - Athens, GA - Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo
Dec. 10 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay Theatre
Russell Dickerson, David Nail, Hannah Dasher, and More Added To Country Cruising
David Nail Expands Down To The Studs Tour
Hear David Nail's New Single 'She Knows'
David Nail Announces Flowers, His First Album In A Decade
AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more
Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more
Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video
Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour
William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert
Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'
Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records
Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'